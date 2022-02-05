Must Watch! This is how netizens react to the poster look of ‘Mister Mummy’ starring real-life couple Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza

MUMBAI: Shaad Ali has launched the first look poster of the upcoming comedy ‘Mister Mummy’ starring real-life actor couple Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza. Shaad Ali who has directed Bunty Aur Babli, Ok Jaanu, Caal My Agent, and others, has brought Riteish and Genelia together after their on-screen appearance in 2012 with the comedy ‘Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya’.

Netizens reacted funnily to Mister Mummy movie posters. One of the Instagram users asked, "Peda kanha se hoga (sic)" and another one said, "This is looking so interesting." Some netizens said that Mister Mummy looked like a remake of Marathi film Ishhya, which was released in 2007.

His expressions are hilarious. In one of the posters, both Riteish and Genelia's 'pregnant' characters are on the bed. Genelia smiles glancing at Riteish, who looks restless. They are both wearing nightdresses and are comfortable under blankets.

Mister Mummy is jointly produced by T-Series and Shaad Ali's Hectic Cinema. Siva Ananth is also one of the co-producers under the banner of Hectic Cinema. The release of the film will be announced in the coming time.

