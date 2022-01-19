Must Watch! Ranbir Kapoor-Sanjay Dutt starrer ‘Shamshera’ to release on OTT, says director Karan Malhotra

MUMBAI: Shamshera starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, and Vaani Kapoor was announced in 2018. The film was supposed to hit the big screens in 2020, but due to the pandemic, it was slated to release in 2021, and now the theatrical release has been pushed due to the third wave of Covid-19.

Now, the movie is all set to release on March 18, 2022, but once again due to the rise in cases, theatres in many states have been shut. While moviegoers wait to know the update on the release of the film, recently, director Karan Malhotra revealed if Shamshera might release on OTT.

Talking about the movie’s OTT release, Karan Malhotra said, "This is completely my producer's (Aditya Chopra) jurisdiction, he is the most active producer I have ever worked with, in my life. He knows best and I have left it completely up to him. He is the expert and I enjoy my creative space as far as Shamshera is concerned.

“I have made the film with all my sincerity and all the efforts that I could put in and the film is shaped out well. Now everything is up to Adi. How he wants to place it, what his planning is, everything is in his hands. I have given my best as a director and now I have the country's best producer who is nurturing it further. What else could I have asked for?", he further added.

Meanwhile, yesterday, Akshay Kumar announced the new release date of his film Bachchan Pandey. The film will be releasing on 18th March 2022, and it will clash with Shamshera.

