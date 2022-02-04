Must Watch! Sara Ali Khan brutally trolled for her swimming pool prank with her spot girl

MUMBAI: A new video is going viral now where Sara Ali Khan is seen pranking her spot girl by pushing her in the pool. She is now getting trolled for that.

Sara Ali Khan is known for her bubbly and fun-loving nature. She often wins hearts with her hilarious shayaris and fun videos on social media.

On February 3, the actress was connecting with them during an AMA (Ask Me Anything) session on Instagram, when she shared a video of pushing her spot girl in the swimming pool. The clip quickly went viral on the internet, with many criticising the actress for the prank.

Several netizens reacted and called out Sara. While one netizen said, “That’s cruel (sic).” Another user wrote, “That’s not funny (sic).”

In a new video, Sara Ali Khan is seen showing her mischievous side to fans. She is seen posing in a white bikini with her spot girl Jharu by the pool. Suddenly, the actress pushes her into the water. Sara later steps down in the pool and laughs at her spot girl. As per Sara, this was her worst prank and we surely agree. Fans are brutally trolling her for this video.

