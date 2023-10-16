Must Watch! “She didn't do anything...”, Kajol trolled by netizens in this new video

MUMBAI: Kajol enjoyed a lot of fame, recognition and success during the peak of her career. The veteran star continues to entertain audiences with projects like Lust Stories 2, Tribhanga and Devi amongst others.

Also read - Woah! Kajol makes a shocking comment when asked about daughter Nysa Devgan's behaviour with paparazzi

Now there is a video where it is seen that a paparazzi fell on the floor while taking a picture of Kajol.

Check out the video below:

While Kajol is praised for her beautiful looks, her sense of fashion and her performances in movies, this time a lot of netizens have trolled Kajol, claiming that she did not help the person.

Check out the comments from netizens below:

Tell us in the comment section what you think about the video in the comments. Do you agree with the comments?

Now on the work front, Kajol has given some amazing performances throughout her career, be it her starting days or her recent projects.

Kajol is up for a new project now named ‘Do Patti’. This will be Kriti’s first project as a producer. Kriti’s production company is named Blue Butterfly Films. Kriti and Kajol have worked earlier in Rohit Shetty’s Dilwale along with Shahrukh Khan and Varun Dhawan.

Also read - Woah! Kajol makes a shocking comment when asked about daughter Nysa Devgan's behaviour with paparazzi

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.