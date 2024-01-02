Must watch! Shruti Haasan gives a sneak peek into her goth-themed birthday bash with boyfriend Santanu Hazarika and family

Shruti Haasan celebrated her birthday with her boyfriend, Santanu Hazarika, as well as a few close friends and family. The actress from Salaar shared a glimpse of the gothic-themed birthday celebrations on social media, which included cake, skulls, and a ton of fun.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 02/01/2024 - 12:44
movie_image: 
Shruti Haasan

MUMBAI: On January 28, Shruti Haasan celebrated her birthday with her boyfriend, Santanu Hazarika, as well as a few close friends and family. The actress from Salaar shared a glimpse of the gothic-themed birthday celebrations on social media, which included cake, skulls, and a ton of fun.

(Also read:Shocking! Actress Shruti Haasan is massively trolled for her outfit, netizens call her ‘Black Panther’ )

“Birthday dump. Best with the ones I love. Sober girls eat cake. All love no hate. Getting wise to bs. Thankful and staying blessed,” Shruti wrote in the post's caption.

Shruti and her friends posed for a few photos at the celebration, looking chic in black. Under the post, a user remarked, saying, “Shruti’s the og goth coded baddie in Bollywood”. Another commented, "Look at you, you look so stunning."

The birthday girl Shruti Haasan, her sister Akshara Haasan, her mother Sarika, and her longtime partner Santanu Hazarika all joined in the celebrations.

The actress has experienced an amazing 2023. Last seen in the Pan-Indian release of Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire, Shruti Haasan was a leading actress. In addition to Prithviraj Sukumaran, Sriya Reddy, Jagapathi Babu, Bobby Simha, Naveen Shankar, and many more playing significant roles, Prabhas played the film's primary character, Salaar. Prashanth Neel wrote, directed, and served as partly -editor of Salaar.

Shruti Haasan is also in K.S. Bobby's extremely popular commercial entertainer Waltair Veerayya, directed by Chiranjeevi and starring Ravi Teja in a pivotal role. In addition, the well-known actress starred in Balakrishna's Veera Simha Reddy, which was directed by Gopichand Malineni.

(Also read: Surprising! Orry’s SHOCKING comment about Shruti Haasan; Claims that secretly got married to her rumoured BF)

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, keep reading TellyChakkar.

Credit- Pinkvilla

Shruti Haasan SHRUTI HAASAN FANS SHRUTI HAASAN TROLL SHRUTI HAASAN SEXY BOLLLYWOOD ACTRESS TROLL Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Showbizz news B town updates South new South Actors OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 02/01/2024 - 12:44

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Related Stories
aisha sharma
Hawwwt! Aisha Sharma shows no mercy for her fans’ heart as she slays with her sizzling hotness
Ananya Panday and Sara Ali Khan
Must read! Cocktail 2: Ananya Panday and Sara Ali Khan in talks for rom-com sequel; Netizens share their reactions
Remo
Wow! Nora Fatehi shared “Can't wait for the fans to see the movie” as she dubs for her next, here are the details
Amy Jackson
Amazing! This is how Amy Jackson spent her 32nd birthday, take a look at the inside pics
Deepika
Entertainment Updates! From Deepika Padukone in fighter to Keerthy Suresh yellow saree, here’s all that you should not miss
Shahid
Wow! Shahid Kapoor's Transformation Journey: From 'Chocolate Boy' to Versatile Actor