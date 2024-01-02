Must watch! Shruti Haasan gives a sneak peek into her goth-themed birthday bash with boyfriend Santanu Hazarika and family

MUMBAI: On January 28, Shruti Haasan celebrated her birthday with her boyfriend, Santanu Hazarika, as well as a few close friends and family. The actress from Salaar shared a glimpse of the gothic-themed birthday celebrations on social media, which included cake, skulls, and a ton of fun.

“Birthday dump. Best with the ones I love. Sober girls eat cake. All love no hate. Getting wise to bs. Thankful and staying blessed,” Shruti wrote in the post's caption.

Shruti and her friends posed for a few photos at the celebration, looking chic in black. Under the post, a user remarked, saying, “Shruti’s the og goth coded baddie in Bollywood”. Another commented, "Look at you, you look so stunning."

The birthday girl Shruti Haasan, her sister Akshara Haasan, her mother Sarika, and her longtime partner Santanu Hazarika all joined in the celebrations.

The actress has experienced an amazing 2023. Last seen in the Pan-Indian release of Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire, Shruti Haasan was a leading actress. In addition to Prithviraj Sukumaran, Sriya Reddy, Jagapathi Babu, Bobby Simha, Naveen Shankar, and many more playing significant roles, Prabhas played the film's primary character, Salaar. Prashanth Neel wrote, directed, and served as partly -editor of Salaar.

Shruti Haasan is also in K.S. Bobby's extremely popular commercial entertainer Waltair Veerayya, directed by Chiranjeevi and starring Ravi Teja in a pivotal role. In addition, the well-known actress starred in Balakrishna's Veera Simha Reddy, which was directed by Gopichand Malineni.

