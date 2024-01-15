Must Watch! Unlock the Enigma: 13 Bollywood Mystery Movies on Netflix That Will Keep You Guessing

MUMBAI: Jaane Jaan (2023)

IMDB Rating: 7.0/10

Star Cast: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat, Vijay Varma

Director: Sujoy Ghosh

Unravel the story of a single mother entangled in her husband's murder, assisted by a math teacher, in this adaptation of Keigo Higashino's novel.

Mission Majnu (2023)

IMDB Rating: 7.1/10

Star Cast: Sidharth Malhotra, Rashmika Mandanna, Parmeet Sethi

Director: Shantanu Bagchi

Join an undercover RAW agent on a mission in Pakistan during the 1970s to unveil a nuclear weapons program with global consequences.

Freddy (2022)

IMDB Rating: 7.4/10

Star Cast: Kartik Aaryan, Alaya F, Karan Pandit

Director: Shashanka Ghosh

Witness a reserved dentist's journey into love and obsession in this psychological thriller, starring Kartik Aaryan.

Haseen Dillruba (2021)

IMDB Rating: 6.9/10

Star Cast: Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey, Harshvardhan Rane

Director: Vinil Mathew

Uncover secrets of a troubled marriage as a woman under investigation for her husband's murder shares her side of the story.

Also Read:Must Read! 11 Best Bollywood Thriller Movies That Will Keep You on the Edge of Your Seats: From Drishyam to Kahaani

The Girl On The Train (2021)

IMDB Rating: 4.0/10

Star Cast: Parineeti Chopra, Aditi Rao Hydari, Kirti Kulhari

Director: Ribhu Dasgupta

Follow a distressed divorcee as she becomes entangled in a twisted murder investigation, observing a seemingly perfect couple from a distance.

Bulbbul (2020)

IMDB Rating: 6.5/10

Star Cast: Triptii Dimri, Avinash Tiwary, Rahul Bose

Director: Anvita Dutt

Witness the transformation of a young bride into a mysterious woman with a tragic past, as unexplained murders add an eerie element to her town.

Guilty (2020)

IMDB Rating: 5.4/10

Star Cast: Kiara Advani, Taher Shabbir, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor

Director: Ruchi Narain

Dive into a well-crafted thriller where a college heartthrob faces assault accusations, and his girlfriend investigates various accounts to uncover the truth.

Badla (2019)

IMDB Rating: 7.7/10

Star Cast: Taapsee Pannu, Amitabh Bachchan, Amrita Singh, Antonio Aakeel

Director: Sujoy Ghosh

Embark on a gripping journey with a well-known lawyer enlisted to defend a woman accused of murder, leading to a complex unraveling of the truth.

Ittefaq (2017)

IMDB Rating: 7.2/10

Star Cast: Sidharth Malhotra, Sonakshi Sinha, Akshaye Khanna

Director: Abhay Chopra

Explore the mysteries surrounding a double murder case with two main suspects, a housewife, and a writer, in this stylish thriller.

Drishyam (2015)

IMDB Rating: 8.2/10

Star Cast: Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Tabu

Director: Nishikant Kamat

Experience the gripping tale of an ordinary man, deeply devoted to his family, who devises a strategy to safeguard them when faced with unforeseen circumstances.

Talvar (2015)

IMDB Rating: 8.1/10

Star Cast: Irrfan Khan, Konkona Sen Sharma, Neeraj Kabi, Gajraj Rao, Shishir Sharma

Director: Meghna Gulzar

Unravel the complexities of a real-life double murder case with conflicting evidence, societal pressures, and political influences.

Talaash: The Answer Lies Within (2012)

IMDB Rating: 7.2/10

Star Cast: Aamir Khan, Rani Mukerji, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Director: Reema Kagti, Priyamvada Narayanan

Follow a police officer grappling with personal loss as he investigates the mysterious death of an actor, confronting his own suppressed emotions.

Karthik Calling Karthik (2010)

IMDB Rating: 7.1/10

Star Cast: Farhan Akhtar, Deepika Padukone, Ram Kapoor, Shefali Shah

Director: Vijay Lalwani

Dive into the life of Karthik, battling schizophrenia, as his alter ego guides him through life in this underrated psychological thriller.

Indulge your detective instincts with these enthralling Bollywood mystery movies, each offering a unique twist and turn that will keep you guessing till the end!

Also Read: Must Watch! Epic New Year's Movie Marathon: 40 Bollywood Gems to Spark Joy and Begin 2024 with Cinematic Bliss

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates.

Credit: Pinkvilla



