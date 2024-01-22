Must Watch! Unveiling Epic Tales: 5 Cinematic Marvels Depicting Indian Army's Valor Before Fighter Hits Screens

MUMBAI: Embark on a cinematic journey celebrating the spirit of the Indian Army as you gear up for Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's Fighter. This Army Day, we bring you an exclusive list of five gripping movies that pay homage to the bravery and sacrifice of our soldiers.

1. Sardar Udham (2021)

Duration: 2 hrs 44 mins | IMDb: 8.4/10 | Genre: Biography, Crime, Drama

Witness the extraordinary life of Udham Singh, a freedom fighter who dared to challenge oppression. Vicky Kaushal leads a stellar cast in this biopic, skillfully portraying the unsung hero's quest for justice after the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

2. Shershaah (2021)

Duration: 2 hrs 15 mins | IMDb: 8.3/10 | Genre: Action, Biography, Drama

In a heartfelt tribute to Captain Vikram Batra, the Param Vir Chakra awardee, Shershaah not only unfolds the heroics of the Kargil War but also delves into a touching love story. Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani shine in this cinematic gem.

3. URI: the surgical strike (2019)

Duration: 2 hrs 18 mins | IMDb: 8.2/10 | Genre: Action, Drama, History

Immerse yourself in the gripping narrative of India's response to a terrorist attack with Uri: The Surgical Strike. Vicky Kaushal leads a stellar cast in this fictionalized account, capturing the audacious surgical strike at Uri base in 2016.

4. Lakshya (2004)

Duration: 3 hrs 6 mins | IMDb: 7.8/10 | Genre: Action, Drama, Romance

Join Hrithik Roshan in Farhan Akhtar's Lakshya, a tale of self-discovery as a directionless youth finds purpose in the army. The film not only showcases Roshan's brilliance but also explores the journey of serving the nation.

5. Border (1997)

Duration: 2 hrs 56 mins | IMDb: 7.9/10 | Genre: Action, Drama, History

Relive the emotional saga of the India-Pakistan war with Border, a cinematic masterpiece directed by J.P. Dutta. Sunny Deol, Suniel Shetty, and Akshaye Khanna lead the cast in this iconic portrayal of the Battle of Longewala in 1971.

Gear up for Fighter by immersing yourself in these gripping tales of bravery, sacrifice, and patriotism. Which one is your favourite? Let us know in the comments section!

