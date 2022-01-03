Must watch! This viral video of Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter at the airport gives a conformation about their relationship

MUMBAI: Actors Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter are no doubt among the most loved actors, we have seen this beautiful Jodi in the movie Khali Peeli which was released on digital platform. Over a long period of time we have seen many speculations being made about the relationship between Ananya Pandey and Ishaan Khatter.

And now in the latest video these actors have given a sort of confirmation about their relationship.

Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter had recently jetted off for a vacation to ring in New Year 2022 albeit separately, but were spotted returning together at the airport. Watch the video above.

The fans all over are saying that this can be a confirmation that both these actors are now together, but we are waiting for the official announcement from their side.

