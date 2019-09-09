News

Must Watch: This is why Deepika Padukone didn’t invite Ranbir Kapoor for house warming party

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
09 Sep 2019 11:05 AM

MUMBAI: Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone were once in love with each other and gave major relationship goals to their fans. Later, they parted ways. Now, Deepika is happily married to Ranveer Singh, while Ranbir is dating Alia Bhatt.

However, both Deepika and Ranbir have let go of their past and share a great bond now. They have embraced friendship like no other. So much that they are now appearing in commercials as best friends. In a recently released advertisement of a paint brand, the two can be seen showcasing the bond of friendship. The commercial sees Deepika organising a party and not inviting Ranbir. Indulging in some leg-pulling, Deepika says that she didn't invite him because the paint kills bacteria. Ranbir gives it back when he makes it to her party. Now, that's what friends do, isn't it? Their equation does prove that they have handled it maturely and gracefully.

Check out below:

On the work front, Deepika has '83 and Chapaak in her kitty, while Ranbir will be seen in Shamshera and Brahmastra. 

Tags > Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor, major relationship goals, house warming party, Bollywood, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Kareena and Geeta Ma recreate the iconic Bole...

Kareena and Geeta Ma recreate the iconic Bole Chudiya on DID
more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow

In pics: Shama Sikander's birthday...

In pics: Shama Sikander's birthday celebration
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Yashdeep Nain
Yashdeep Nain
Shashank Vyas
Shashank Vyas
Remo D'Souza
Remo D'Souza
Irrfan Khan
Irrfan Khan
Roshni Chopra
Roshni Chopra
Yami Gautam
Yami Gautam
Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone
Manava Naik
Manava Naik
Ragini Khanna
Ragini Khanna
Aditya Redij
Aditya Redij

past seven days