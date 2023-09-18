"My better half & my forever home" says Karan Deol as he shares new pictures with his wife on social media

Karan Deol

MUMBAI :  In the world of glitz and glamour, where every move of celebrities is in public, Karan Deol and Drishya Acharya stand out as a couple that has managed to maintain a relatively private and cherished relationship. Recently, Karan Deol shared a beautiful picture, giving fans a glimpse into their life together, and it's a moment that has left many in awe.

Karan Deol's recent Instagram post featuring a beautiful picture of the couple is a testament to their love. He captioned, "My better half & my forever home " which speaks volumes about their bond. While the picture itself displays love and togetherness, it also hints at the stability and warmth that Drishya Acharya brings into Karan Deol's life.

Karan and Drishya have always chosen to maintain their privacy. This refreshing approach allows them to focus on what truly matters - their relationship and personal growth. It's a conscious decision that has garnered respect from fans and they can't help but admire their love story which serves as a refreshing and heartwarming example.

