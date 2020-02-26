”My character deals with it in a very patient way", says Taapsee Pannu on her character in Anubhav Sinha’s ‘Thappad’

MUMBAI: Thappad is already making headlines ever since its announcement and has been raising all the talks and awareness because of how unfiltered and real the content is and Anubhav Sinha has yet again, won hearts and all the spotlight for all the relatable content the director is bringing on-screen. The character of Taapsee Pannu has been loved by all across by the audiences and throwing more light on it, she shares some insights!

Taapsee Pannu on talking about her character says, "My character deals with it in a very patient way. She does listen to all of this, analyses all of this in her head, wondering if she is pushing it too much, but she realises that if she has no respect left for her own self, she can’t respect her relationship with her husband or in-laws. She realises this and decides to put a full stop because it can’t be the same anymore in that relationship.”

Thappad had its first preview in Delhi and was hosted by Sudhir Mishra the second one being hosted by Hansal Mehta in Jaipur and the third one, in Bhopal hosted by Vishal Bhardwaj- all receiving phenomenal reviews from the audience. The movie received immense appreciation from all across and teh ones who have seen it even shared their thoughts on social media which created a wave-like no other and the nation are very excited already to see the film.

The Anubhav Sinha's directorial has surely created a roar with its hard-hitting content and even its second trailer urged the viewers to report the trailer and received support from the audiences from all over. Evert asset from the film is garnering all the attention for the right reasons.

Thappad starring Taapsee Pannu in the lead is directed by Anubhav Sushila Sinha and produced by T-Series’ Bhushan Sudesh Kumar and Anubhav Sushila Sinha; will release on 28th February.