My dreams have been raped, says Kangana Ranaut

MUMBAI: Ever since the demise of Chhichhore actor Sushant Singh Rajput, hardly any one from Bollywood showed support for his family and him. But Kangana Ranaut raised her voice from day one, and till today, we have seen the actress giving interviews to leading news channels and appearing on live debates to expose the Bollywood mafia and to help find out the truth behind the untimely demise of the actor.

Post her controversial comment that compared Mumbai to Pok, the actress faced a lot of trolling and bashing from many sections of people. Moreover, the BMC demolished her office building, claiming that it was Illegal.

And now, Kangana has shared these pictures on her twitter handle and said that her dreams, confidence, and future have been raped.

Have a look.

The actress sharing this post captioned, “यें बलात्कार है, मेरे सपनों का, मेरे हौसलों का, मेरे आत्मसम्मान का और मेरे भविष्य का @INCIndia #NationlUnemploymentDay”

Well what are your thoughts on this statement of the actress? Do let us know in the comment section below.

