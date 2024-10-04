My Heart is Back in Bombay with Sri"...Alaya F wishes the team of Srikant amidst the promotions of Bade Miyan And Chote Miyan

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 04/10/2024 - 16:10
movie_image: 
Alaya

MUMBAI: Alaya F is always known for her multitasking ability along with her versatile enigma. The actress  is super busy with the promotions of her films Bade Miya Chote Miya releasing on Eid and Srikant releasing on 10th May respectively. 

With a commitment to her craft, Alaya manages her time effectively, ensuring she brings her best to both endeavors. Her dedication not only highlights her professionalism but also her passion for storytelling and performance.

Recently Alaya has been promoting her films Bade Miya and Chote Miya in Dubai. As she couldn't come to the trailer launch of Srikant today , Alaya took to social media and sent all her best wishes to the team. She quipped " The trailer for Srikant is out now, please go and watch it and give it a lot of love. The film is so close to my heart and i am grateful to be a part of it. I had to miss the trailer launch today as I am currently in Dubai promoting Bade Miya Chote Miya, but my heart  is back in Bombay with Sri. So giving everyone a lot of love and hoping  everyone will give a lot of love to the trailer".

This sweet gesture of Alaya F speaks volumes about her work ethic and determination to excel in the competitive world of the Indian Film Industry.
The actress will be seen in Srikanth alongside RajKummar Rao.

