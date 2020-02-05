My only aim is to learn as much as I can as an actor and a human,' shares Shraddha Kapoor on growing as an actor  

MUMBAI: Shraddha Kapoor is one of the most sought after actresses in the industry. The actress has been on a roll with back to back releases and owned 2019 with blockbusters like Saaho and Chhichhore and also has two movies in 2020, one of which was the dance flick Street dancer 3D which released in January.

In an interview with a leading daily, the actress spoke about her line up for 2020 where she will be seen in Baaghi 3 opposite Tiger Shroff. Shraddha shared, "“This year is looking amazing. Every year, my only aim is to learn as much as I can as an actor and a human. Even in 2020, I’d like to learn more about acting as I believe that there’s a lot to be explored,”

The actress will be seen performing action in Baaghi 3 and the audience is also in for a treat as Shraddha will also bring a never before seen side of her to the screen. The trailer of the movie will release on the 6th of February 2020 and fans will get their first look at Shraddha in the movie.

Shraddha is one of the most loved actresses in the industry and actress is almost on the verge of crossing 40 million followers on Instagram.

On the work front, Shraddha will be seen in Baaghi 3 alongside Tiger Shroff. The movie is directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. Baaghi 3 will release on the 6th of March 2020.