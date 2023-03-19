My only aim in life is to kill Salman Khan he is the most arrogant actor says Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi

MUMBAI:Today Salman Khan is a mega super star in Bollywood and he has a massive crazy fan following.

The actor is gearing for his movie release Kisi Ki Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan which is due to release next on the festive season of Ramzan.

A few months back Salman's father the legendary writer Salim Khan had got a threat letter of someone killing him and his son Salman Khan.

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi had taken had confessed that he had sent the threat.

Currently, Lawrence is in jail and recently he gave an interview where he spoke about Salman Khan and how he wants him to apologise or else he will kill him.

In a recent interview the Gangster said "The goal of my life is to kill Salman Khan. I will kill Salman Khan if his security is removed. Salman Khan will have to apologise. He should go to our temple in Bikaner and apologise."

If he (Salman Khan) apologises, then the matter will end. Salman is arrogant, Moose Wala was also like that. The ego of Salman Khan is bigger than Ravana," he added.

In a past interview the Gangster had said that he will break his ego soon and he believes that he is the most arrogant actor.

The gangster had also said that once his shooters were outside Galaxy to shoot the superstar but then because he was surrounded by guards they returned back, one of his aids was arrested also for threatening him.

Well now the actor has to be even more careful as next month he has a movie release and he would be out for promotions, but the actor currently is in tight security.

