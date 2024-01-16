Mystery Solved! Vidya Balan and Pratik Gandhi share a cryptic post, movie announcement details given inside

Now, one movie is coming up that the audience is surely going to fall in love with due to its cast. An upcoming movie named Lovers was in talks earlier but now things have panned out to be real.
Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Tue, 01/16/2024 - 15:04
movie_image: 
Vidya Balan and Pratik Gandhi

MUMBAI: Last year ended on a high note and this year we got to see a lot of announcements and trailers. Surely it is all very promising and the audience is now excited and curious as to what these movies have in store for them.

Also read - Vidya Balan’s special gesture for Nakuul Mehta would melt your heart

The audience is enjoying a smooth flow of content and is getting to watch some really good stories and performances. Movie announcements are good with raising the curiosity amongst the audience but sometimes, the marketing team does a fab job at announcing the movie with a twist.

Now, one movie is coming up that the audience is surely going to fall in love with due to its cast. An upcoming movie named Lovers was in talks earlier but now things have panned out to be real. The movie consists of Pratik Gandhi, Vidya Balan, Ileana D’cruz and Sendhil Ramamurthy. The movie is directed by Shirsha Guha Thakurta.

Not much details are revealed about the movie but now the makers are going to announce the movie tomorrow at 11am. We can see Vidya Balan and Pratik Gandhi posting the same picture on their Instagram profile, due to which their followers are left confused.

However, the actors have not revealed anything, other than the announcement time. Take a look at the post below:

Well, Vidya Balan isn’t the only one posting something mysterious like this. Even Pratik Gandhi has posted the same post:

Also read - Exclusive! “Scam has changed my life” - Pratik Gandhi

Well, it’ll be interesting to see how the announcement goes. We are sure the audience is going to love it.

Tell us your views in the coment section and stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.

Vidya Balan Pratik Gandhi Ileana D’Cruz lovers Shirsha Guha Thakurta Hindi movies Movie News upcoming hindi movies Eisha Chopra TellyChakkar
Mitul Kansara's picture

About Author

Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Tue, 01/16/2024 - 15:04

Latest Video
