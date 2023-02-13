Naiyo Lagda from Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan fails to impress; netizens call Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde 'father and daughter'

MUMBAI: Salman Khan has started the early promotions of his movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Last month, a teaser of the film was released, and recently, the first track from the movie titled Naiyo Lagda was launched at the Bigg Boss 16 finale.

The song is composed by Himesh Reshammiya, and sung Kamaal Khan and Palak Muchhal. Well, Salman and Himesh have earlier given many chartbusters together. However, this time netizens are not much impressed with the song. Also, netizens feel that Salman and Pooja are looking like father and daughter.

A netizen commented, “Kya hi bakwas song hai.” Another netizen wrote, “She looks like his daughter .. why is acting with ladies half his age?” One more Instagram user commented, “Father daughter.” Check out the comments below…

Directed by Farhad Samji, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is slated to release on Eid this year. The film also stars Shehnaaz Gill, Jassie Gill, Raghav Juyal, and Palak Tiwari. While Salman Khan’s fans are surely excited about the film, even Shehnaaz’s fans eagerly await her Bollywood debut.

Apart from Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Salman has Tiger 3 lined up. The movie is slated to release on Diwali this year and it also stars Katrina Kaif in the lead role. There have been reports that Salman will be seen in Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2 and No Entry 2, but the movies have not yet been officially announced.

