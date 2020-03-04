News

"Name a popular movie and I’ve probably done a scene from it" shares Alaya F on how she prepared for her debut 

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
04 Mar 2020 03:58 PM

MUMBAI: Girl of the moment Alaya F has made a mark on Bollywood with her flawless performance in her debut movie Jawani Jaaneman. Praised for her effortless portrayal of her character in the movie, Alaya put in a lot of hard work to deliver her best performance. 

The actress made sure she was well prepared for her debut movie and took several acting and dancing classes. Talking to a leading daily about her preparation for her role, Alaya shared, "I had one-on-one sessions with my coach and we worked on all types of roles. Name a popular movie and I’ve probably done a scene from it."  

The actress shone through with her performance while sharing the screen with experienced actors. The audiences loved Alaya's performance and are all praises for the actress. Not just this, Alaya always makes sure to give major fashion goals with her sartorial choices and the fans can't get enoug.h 

Alaya F has purely relied on preparation, working hard and the smart way. Soon after her debut with Jawaani Jaaneman, Alaya made her first-ever magazine debut following which she also made her ramp walk debut for a leading fashion brand. 

After acing her silver screen debut the actress is now working with Puja Entertainment for her next.

