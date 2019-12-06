News

Nana Patekar gets clean chit from court

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
06 Dec 2019 05:58 PM

MUMBAI: Tanushree Dutta, a while ago, accused actor Nana Patekar of molesting her on the sets of Horn Ok Pleasss.

Now, the latter has been offered a clean chit due to the lack of evidence to file a charge sheet. The actress' lawyer Nitin Satpute filed her 'protest petition' before a metropolitan magistrate's court in Mumbai.

The petition demanded the court to file a case against the investigating officer as he has been accused of filing a false report and the case should be registered against him by the Anti Corruption Bureau. The reports in Mid-Day also claimed that the case sought narco-analysis of all the accused and the investigating officer.

The court also considered statements from two key eyewitnesses in the matter.

A disappointed Tanushree vowed to continue her fight for justice.

Credits: India Forums

