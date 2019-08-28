News

Nandita Das thrilled about returning to Telugu cinema

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
28 Aug 2019 01:29 PM

Actor Nandita Das, who has made a comeback to Telugu industry after a decade with the upcoming film "Virataparvam", is thrilled as well as nervous about her return with the Rana Daggubati starrer.

Nandita, who has started shooting for the film, said she accepted the movie because she believed in the director's vision.

"I am doing the film for the script, the director's vision and the role. Had no idea who I was replacing and how does it matter. In Hyderabad, started shooting for the film. Nervous about speaking Telugu," she said in a statement.

Being directed by Venu Udugala, "Virataparvam" stars Rana and Sai Pallavi in lead roles.

"I'm shooting for a film, that too in a language I speak after over a decade! But once I was on set, the whole atmosphere brought back the joy of being part of strong stories without having the responsibilities of being the director," she said.

Nandita said she plays a short but significant character.

"It's a character I can relate to a lot. The director and the crew were really professional and friendly, and it was absolute delight to work with Sai Pallavi - an amazing actor and person. I look forward to working with Rana Daggubati in the second schedule," she added.

Based in the 1990s, the film sheds light on the Maoist movement, specifically the moral dilemma that prevailed during then.

Source: IANS

Tags > Nandita Das, Virataparvam, Rana Daggubati, Venu Udugala,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

  • [field_image_wall][field_now_and_then_image][field_quiz_image][field_game_image_field]
    I'm always with you...
  • [field_image_wall][field_now_and_then_image][field_quiz_image][field_game_image_field]
    'Mumbai Saga'...
  • Ishaan, Ananya to star in edgy, young film[field_image_wall][field_now_and_then_image][field_quiz_image][field_game_image_field]
    Ishaan, Ananya to star in...
  • Game Of B-Town Throne[field_image_wall][field_now_and_then_image][field_quiz_image][field_game_image_field]
    Game Of B-Town Throne
  • '83 actor Ranveer Singh welcomes Boman Irani[field_image_wall][field_now_and_then_image][field_quiz_image][field_game_image_field]
    '83 actor Ranveer...
  • Check out how Varun Dhawan pulls Coolie No. 1 co-star Sara Ali Khan’s legs [field_image_wall][field_now_and_then_image][field_quiz_image][field_game_image_field]
    Check out how Varun...

Recent Video
27 Aug 2019 06:46 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Kullfi to save Sikandar and Amyra in Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala
Kullfi to save Sikandar and Amyra in Kullfi... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
27 Aug 2019 06:27 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Get A Look Like Erica Fernandes I Episode 1
Get A Look Like Erica Fernandes I Episode 1 | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Prerna Wanvari
Prerna Wanvari
Sudeepa Singh
Sudeepa Singh
Chhavi Mittal
Chhavi Mittal
Chhavi Mittal
Roop Durgapal
Roop Durgapal
Shiraz Hussain
Shiraz Hussain
Rajev Paul
Rajev Paul
Sana Khan
Sana Khan
Shalini Sharma
Shalini Sharma
Esha Gupta
Esha Gupta

past seven days