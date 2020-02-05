Nargis Dutt Foundation Commemorates ‘World Cancer Day’ with its latest campaign ‘Cancer is Curable’

MUMBAI: February 5th, 2020 – On World Cancer Day, Nargis Dutt Foundation hosted an event, launching a campaign to spread awareness and minimize the fear attached with ‘Cancer’. The event witnessed the presence of globally renowned oncologists like Dr. Shripad Banavali, Dr. Jyoti Bajpai, and Dr. Shylasree TS from Tata Memorial Hospital for a knowledge exchange laying emphasis on early diagnosis & timely treatment, at the Carter Road Amphitheatre, Bandra West.

The event saw some prominent personalities like young Ayan Hashmi and Bollywood celebrity Ms. Sonali Bendre coming together, to share their journey about courageously overcoming their battle with cancer. Shaimak Davar’s dance troupe VICTORY ARTS FOUNDATION along with Som Prem and Gracenotes’ musical performances created a scintillating experience for the guests.

Speaking at the event, the Trustee of the Nargis Dutt Foundation, Ms. Priya Dutt said, “We are tirelessly working to offer the best cancer care & diagnosis facilities to the less fortunate people. Our mission is to enrich their lives by imparting hope and courage to them and their families. I urge cancer patients and their families to stand strong.”

Nargis Dutt Foundation has been working passionately in the areas of Health and Education. From spreading cancer awareness and knowledge, to organizing free screening camps in rural regions of our country, NDF is financially and holistically supporting needy cancer patients with their treatment especially in Tata Memorial Hospital and also equipping rural hospitals with medical diagnostic equipments. Moreover, NDF has collaborated with Apollo Hospital, Tata Memorial, NM Medical & Asian Cancer Institute for excellence to offer cancer screening packages wherein the patients can register themselves to avail the service benefits. Besides this attractive insurance packages specific to cancer is available through LIC & HDFC Argo.

The vision and life of the founder Shri Sunil Dutt Ji and a strong visionary Late Smt. Nargis Dutt Ji and Nargis Dutt Foundation is to reach out to all those in need, irrespective of their caste, creed, and religion and work towards improving their quality life & enabling them with facilities to lead a comfortable life.