Nargis Fakhri says, “I am looking to explore a variety of different roles” – Exclusive

Nargis Fakhri will next be seen in a movie titled Shiv Shastri Balboa. TellyChakkar recently interacted with Nargis and spoke to her about Shiv Shastri Balboa, her comeback, and more.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 02/06/2023 - 03:15
MUMBAI : Nargis Fakhri made her Bollywood debut with Rockstar which was a super hit at the box office. Later, she was seen in movies like Madras Cafe, Main Tera Hero, Azhar, Housefull 3, and others. The actress is now gearing up for her next film which is titled Shiv Shastri Balboa.

TellyChakkar recently interacted with Nargis and spoke to her about Shiv Shastri Balboa, her comeback, and more. 

What response are you getting after the trailer launch of Shiv Shastri Balboa?

People are saying that it looks like a cute and fun film and I am very happy that they are saying that. It’s a lovely story and so realistic, original, and also very relatable.

How was your experience of working with Anupam Kher and Neena Gupta?

I feel very blessed to be working with Anupam sir for the second time and it’s for the first time with Neena. It was a great experience; they are so warm and helpful. Anupam is a teacher as we know and he has a school, but he is also naturally a teacher. He is always offering his help or word of advice for me to be better in life or just on set.

Your last theatrical release was Amavas in 2019, so Shiv Shastri Balboa is kind of a comeback for you. So, what made you say yes to the film?

Everyone is saying comeback, but it was just Covid. If you look on IMDb I was always working; it may not have been three films a year and then Covid probably really traumatized everybody because they missed me so much, so I can get that. I am really lucky to be a part of the film because it is something very different and I wanted to be a part of it as it’s a very cool film. I am looking to explore a variety of different roles, so this was the film that gave me the opportunity and there are many more to come.

Shiv Shastri Balboa is slated to release on 10th February 2023. 
For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

