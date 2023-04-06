Naseeruddin Shah didn't find 'Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro' funny while filming it

Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah, who was most recently seen in the second season of the historical fiction streaming show 'Taj', shared that he didn't find his cult classic black comedy 'Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro' funny while he was filming it.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 06/04/2023 - 18:00
movie_image: 
Naseeruddin Shah didn't find 'Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro' funny while filming it

MUMBAI:Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah, who was most recently seen in the second season of the historical fiction streaming show 'Taj', shared that he didn't find his cult classic black comedy 'Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro' funny while he was filming it.

Talking about why 'Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro' sequel is doomed, the senior actor said: "That was a time I believed deeply in the method, believability and logic. I found many situations in the film ludicrous and I didn't find anything funny while shooting that film. And maybe that's why it is funny because none of us were laughing at ourselves while performing it. I realised I was mistaken and I was being unreasonable, I should have tried to get on director Kundan Shah's wavelength instead of trying to get the film on mine."

He also spoke about what excites him after having worked in the industry for over 55 years.

The actor told Film Companion: "After the age of 50, I've started getting more interesting parts than I got as a young man. Some really challenging parts I've received in the second phase of my career. Participating in a project, which I'm gonna enjoy, is what drives me. If I feel, I'm gonna have fun doing this, I do it. These days I prefer to play cameos because I'm kind of tired after almost 50 years of acting in cinema."

"I'm finally tired of it, though I'm still enjoying this stage very much. It's the waiting that is brain damage, and the fact that you're all ready to go in a shot, and as you're about to go in, it goes cut. This is the nature of the beast, I don't complain about it as I've lived with it all this time. But I'm getting tired of it. I would rather be on stage where live contact is possible between you and the viewers," he added.

SOURCE-IANS
 

Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah who was most recently seen in the second season of the historical fiction streaming show 'Taj' TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 06/04/2023 - 18:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Supriya Shukla: 'I ensure that my presence in the show makes a difference'
MUMBAI :Actress Supriya Shukla, who will be seen in the third season of 'Bade Acche Lagte Hain', said that she ensures...
'Victim of capitalism' Kangana Ranaut says 'bye bye' to airport looks
MUMBAI :Actress Kangana Ranaut has bid adieu to airport looks and has called herself a "victim of capitalism" and has "...
When Munawar manned up as breadwinner of family after his father's illness
MUMBAI: Singer-comedian Munawar, who recently released his album 'Madari', has shared that he did "odd jobs" at one...
Raghav Juyal: 'I didn't go away, took a conscious call to hone a craft'
MUMBAI: Actor-dancer Raghav Juyal has an extremely tight schedule as he has been shooting back to back films proving...
Must Read! Karan Johar wanted to cast this actress in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham not Kajol, Read on to know more
MUMBAI: Karan Johar is one of the most sought after filmmakers in the Hindi film industry. His films usually have that...
Junooniyatt actor Priya Bharadwaj: Industry has become more welcoming for new talents…. Good that talent from Punjab are getting many opportunities
MUMBAI: There’s a lot of buzz around Junooniyatt. This romantic musical drama that recently celebrated the completion...
Recent Stories
'bye bye' to airport looks
'Victim of capitalism' Kangana Ranaut says 'bye bye' to airport looks
Latest Video
Related Stories
Raghav Juyal
Raghav Juyal: 'I didn't go away, took a conscious call to hone a craft'
Karan Johar
Must Read! Karan Johar wanted to cast this actress in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham not Kajol, Read on to know more
Muteena Rajput
Kashmir's rising star: Muteena Rajput makes waves in Bollywood
Abhishek
Abhishek Banerjee says his mom didn't like him as Hathoda Tyagi
Freddy Daruwala
Freddy Daruwala shares what draws him towards 'bad boy' characters
Sonakshi
Sonakshi reveals her favourite scene from 'Dahaad': 'It was empowering as an actor'