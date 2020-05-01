News

Naseeruddin Shah fine, actor's kin dispels hospitalisation hoax

01 May 2020 11:49 AM

MUMBAI: On Thursday evening, a section of the media started floating the news that veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah is hospitalised. However, his family has confirmed to IANS that Shah is fine and healthy, and is in his residence in the city.

"He's absolutely fine, and is observing lockdown with my aunt Ratna in Mumbai, it is fake news," confirmed Saira Shah Halim, niece of the actor told IANS.

According to Saira, her father Lieutenant General Zameer Uddin Shah, had spoken to the veteran actor a short while ago and was assured that Naseeruddin Shah is hale and healthy.

( SOURCE: IANS) 

 

