News

Nation has lost exceptional actor, kind soul: Shah

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
29 Apr 2020 03:08 PM

MUMBAI: Expressing condolence over the passing away of versatile actor Irrfan Khan, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said that the nation has lost an exceptional actor and a kind soul.

Khan, who won over millions of fans with his roles in numerous international and Indian films, succumbed to his illness during treatment at Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital with a colon infection on Wednesday.

"Anguished over the sad news of Irrfan Khan's demise. He was a versatile actor, who's art had earned global fame and recognition," Shah tweeted.

He said that Irfan was an "asset" to the film industry and that "in him, the nation has lost an exceptional actor and a kind soul".

"My condolences to his family and followers."

One of Bollywood's finest actors, Khan, had worked in various famous Bollywood films such as "Piku", "Sunday", "The Lunchbox","Aan: Men at work", and "Ghaath".

Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan who passed away on Wednesday had a strong love for theatre world. Khan's last film was "Angrezi Medium" which ran in theatres for just a day before cinema halls across India were shut due to the lockdown.

Tags Union Home Minister Amit Shah Irrfan Khan Piku Sunday The Lunchbox Aan: Men at work Ghaath Angrezi Medium TellyChakkar

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

Meet late actor Irrfan Khan's family

more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow

TV actresses who recently donned motherhood

more slideshows Click Here

poll

Who looks dapper in a suit?

Shaheer Sheikh
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Parth Samthaan looks best in:

Parth Samthaan
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here