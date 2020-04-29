Nation has lost exceptional actor, kind soul: Shah

MUMBAI: Expressing condolence over the passing away of versatile actor Irrfan Khan, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said that the nation has lost an exceptional actor and a kind soul.

Khan, who won over millions of fans with his roles in numerous international and Indian films, succumbed to his illness during treatment at Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital with a colon infection on Wednesday.

"Anguished over the sad news of Irrfan Khan's demise. He was a versatile actor, who's art had earned global fame and recognition," Shah tweeted.

He said that Irfan was an "asset" to the film industry and that "in him, the nation has lost an exceptional actor and a kind soul".

"My condolences to his family and followers."

One of Bollywood's finest actors, Khan, had worked in various famous Bollywood films such as "Piku", "Sunday", "The Lunchbox","Aan: Men at work", and "Ghaath".

Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan who passed away on Wednesday had a strong love for theatre world. Khan's last film was "Angrezi Medium" which ran in theatres for just a day before cinema halls across India were shut due to the lockdown.