Navneet Malik: It feels amazing to start 2023 on sets with Sanjay Dutt

From making his Bollywood debut in 'Love Hostel' to playing Tara Sutaria's love interest in 'Heropanti 2', Navneet Malik has worked on certain notable projects and got an opportunity to show his talent as an actor.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 01/01/2023 - 16:30
movie_image: 
Navneet Malik: It feels amazing to start 2023 on sets with Sanjay Dutt

MUMBAI : From making his Bollywood debut in 'Love Hostel' to playing Tara Sutaria's love interest in 'Heropanti 2', Navneet Malik has worked on certain notable projects and got an opportunity to show his talent as an actor.

He opened up on his upcoming movie, 'The Virgin Tree' with Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt and also on how he looks back at 2022 in terms of his achievements.

Navneet said: "It feels amazing to have ended the year on a creative high and starting 2023 on sets with Sanjay Dutt."

He will be seen in the horror-comedy, 'The Virgin Tree' starring Palak Tiwari, Sunny Singh, and Mouni Roy.

He further shared about being part of 'Love Hostel' in 2022 and added: "I count myself lucky to have started the year with 'Love Hostel', which gave me so much love and admiration. It's been a truly unique journey, and I appreciate the recognition I've gained. 'Love Hostel' would definitely sit right on the top of my filmography for being a film that also made a very strong point about inclusivity throughout the film."

Navneet also talked about his performance in 'Swaraj' as freedom fighter Bakshi Jagabandhu, who fights fiercely for the freedom of his people.

He shared: "I am happy to be ending 2022 on a high, and I got to showcase my skills and deliver diverse roles with ease. It was surely a challenging role and I'm glad that I have entertained people."

The actor further also added: "Love Hostel and Swaraj are two diametrically opposite projects. So, to win love for both satisfies me because it shows me that I can play both ends of the spectrum as an actor. It's important for anyone who works creatively to have their work validated, and for me, that year has been 2022.


Source : Ians 

Heropanti 2' Navneet Malik Tara Sutaria' Bollywood movies Sanjay Dutt Ameesha Patel David Dhawan Varun Dhawan Munnabhai MBBS Manyata Dutt Priyadarshan
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 01/01/2023 - 16:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Spoiler Alert! Imlie: Chini tries to taunt Imlie, ends up getting intimidated by the latter
MUMBAI : Megha Chakraborty and Seerat kapoor aka Imlie and Chini respectively, are being loved by the audience for...
Luv Ranjan promises to end 'drought of fun love stories' with Ranbir-Shraddha film
MUMBAI : Year 2022 has seen several hard-hitting stories and their mixed success, but audiences are yet to encounter a...
Spoiler Alert! Anupamaa: Vanraj and Kavya bask in their success, Baa calls Vanraj
MUMBAI :Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC...
Filmmaker Farah Khan recalled appearing as a judge in the first season of the singing reality show 'Indian Idol'. Farah along with Sonu Nigam were the judges on 'Indian Idol 1' that aired from 2004-2005.
MUMBAI : Filmmaker Farah Khan recalled appearing as a judge in the first season of the singing reality show 'Indian...
Navneet Malik: It feels amazing to start 2023 on sets with Sanjay Dutt
MUMBAI : From making his Bollywood debut in 'Love Hostel' to playing Tara Sutaria's love interest in 'Heropanti 2',...
Recent Stories
Luv Ranjan promises to end 'drought of fun love stories' with Ranbir-Shraddha film
Luv Ranjan promises to end 'drought of fun love stories' with Ranbir-Shraddha film

Latest Video

Related Stories
“Does she have any fans today?” netizens trolls Ameesha Patel on this late is video
“Does she have any fans today?” - netizens troll Ameesha Patel on this latest video
Exclusive! There’s one thing that Iulia Vantur doesn’t like and it’s THIS, check out the deets inside
Exclusive! There’s one thing that Iulia Vantur doesn’t like and it’s THIS, check out the deets inside
Year Ender 2022! Actors who ruled the big screens with their fantastic performances
Year Ender 2022! Actors who ruled the big screens with their fantastic performances
Vijay Varma is to hop into the new arena in 2023! Deets inside!
Vijay Varma is to hop into the new arena in 2023! Deets inside!
Raja Babu remake in the making? Who do you think should play the lead role Ranveer Singh or Varun Dhawan
Raja Babu remake in the making? Who do you think should play the lead role Ranveer Singh or Varun Dhawan
Sidharth Malhotra finally opens up about marriage rumours with Kiara Advani
Sidharth Malhotra finally opens up about marriage rumours with Kiara Advani