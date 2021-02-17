Navya Naveli Nanda slammed a netizen for enquiring about former's mother's profession

MUMBAI: Legendary actors, Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda launched her new initiative titled Project Naveli recently. The initiative led by Navya focuses on social issues like gender inequality, education, economic independence, domestic violence, mental and physical health and more.

In an interview with a fashion magazine, the 24-year-old spoke about her project and shared how she wants to bring change in a woman’s life with the help of it.

Reacting to Navya’s thoughts, a social media user made a nasty comment on Instagram.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Navya Naveli Nanda called out and named the troll. She responded with a befitting reply and extended her support to homemakers. The troll reacted to a post on social media and commented, “What work does her mother do? LOL.”.

Navya did not fall back. As the troll pointed towards Navya’s mother Shweta Bachchan's profession, she gave a befitting reply to it by commenting, “She’s an author, writer, designer, wife & mother.”.

Apart from the savage reply on the comment, putting an end to the trolling, Navya named the person on social media. She shared a picture of the comment with the name of the troll and the comment.

Navya shared the picture and wrote, “Being a mother & wife is a full-time job. Please don’t discredit women who are homemakers! Their role is so crucial in the upbringing of a generation that will hopefully support their contribution instead of tearing it down.”.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Navya Naveli Nanda is also the co-founder of 'Aara Health', an online platform for women to discuss mental health issues.

