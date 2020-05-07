Navya Naveli Nanda's graduation ceremony called off due to lockdown; family made the day special for her

MUMBAI: Our normal lifestyle has changed drastically amidst the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. Schools, colleges, offices, malls...everything has been shut down. In short, our social life has come to a halt.

Well, Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda, unfortunately, couldn't get a graduation ceremony for all the obvious reasons. However, she was taken by a delightful surprise after mom Shweta Bachchan made some special efforts to make her graduation a lot more special. Adding onto it was Big B’s heartwarming post for Navya.

In a series of pictures shared by Shweta on her Instagram, we could see Navya flashing her 'DIY' robe and hat. Shweta's caption revealed how she made the hat with chart papers, while the gown was stitched from scraps of black tenting. The mother-daughter duo beamed with joy as they posed for the pictures. Her caption read, 'Class of 2020 - Navya finished college today and since she and everyone else graduating this year won’t get a ceremony we decided to DIY one. With a chart paper cap and a gown hand stitched from scraps of black tenting.'

She added, 'I threw on a Fordham ( her college ) sweatshirt over my PJ’s!! Congratulations baby I love you and am proud of you! Go forth and conquer x ( I’m not crying you’re crying)'.

Have a look at the pictures below.

A proud Amitabh Bachchan, too, poured out his heartfelt emotions for Navya by sharing a video of her in DIY graduation look. He wrote, 'Grand daughter Navya .. the most important day in the life of a young student - Graduation Day .. ! She graduated from College in New York, but ceremony and presence got cancelled because of Corona and lockdown .. she could not go .. we too had all planned to be with her on this important occasion .. BUT .. she though wanted to wear that Graduation gown and Cap .. so staff stitched her an impromptu gown and cap .. and she wore it and celebrated at home in Jalsa .. So proud of you NAVYA .. god bless .. such a positive and happy attitude .. LOVE YOU'.

Have a look.

