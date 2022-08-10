Nawaz: 'My fans love to see me playing dark characters; I enjoy being in the light'

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who's known for films like 'Gangs of Wasseypur', 'Raees', 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' and others, will be soon seen in the romcom film 'Jogira Sara Ra Ra'. The actor has shared that while his fans love watching him playing dark characters, he loves keeping it light.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 04/22/2023 - 17:20
movie_image: 
Nawaz: 'My fans love to see me playing dark characters; I enjoy being in the light'

MUMBAI:Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who's known for films like 'Gangs of Wasseypur', 'Raees', 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' and others, will be soon seen in the romcom film 'Jogira Sara Ra Ra'. The actor has shared that while his fans love watching him playing dark characters, he loves keeping it light.

The film tells the story of a couple which is determined not to fall in love. The teaser of the film was unveiled recently.

Talking about the film, Nawaz said, "While my fans love to see me playing dark characters, I enjoy being in the light. And I am confident that this time even they will enjoy the laughs with this oddball couple who are determined to not lose their hearts to each other come what may. It's an original and refreshing subject, like a hawa ka jhonka."

The film has been written by Ghalib Asad Bhopali and directed by Kushan Nandy. It also stars Neha Sharma, Zarina Wahab, Sanjay Mishra and Mahakshay Chakraborty in hilarious supporting roles.

Neha said, "Shooting for this film was such a memorable experience. We were all sad when the film wrapped up because I was having so much fun. Now, I can't wait for you all to see it and enjoy it. It's good clean entertainment that you can enjoy with the whole family. Hop on board, you won't be disappointed".

Produced by Naeem A. Siddiqui, with Kiran Shyam Shroff as the creative producer, the film has been shot in places like Lucknow, Barabanki, Rahimabad, Varanasi and Mumbai. It's set to release on May 12.

SOURECE-IANS

 

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui who's known for films like 'Gangs of Wasseypur' 'Raees' 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' and others will be soon seen in the romcom film 'Jogira Sara Ra Ra'. tellychakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 04/22/2023 - 17:20

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
'Dance helped me fight depression': 'India's Best Dancer 3' contestant opens up
MUMBAI: Dancer-choreographer Terence Lewis was left in awe of the dancing talent of 'Indias Best Dancer 3' contestant...
Puneet Issar to essay the role of the patriarch Bhanupratap in Sony SAB's upcoming family drama Vanshaj
MUMBAI : Sony SAB's upcoming show Vanshaj is all set to take its viewers on an enthralling journey into the world of a...
Nawaz: 'My fans love to see me playing dark characters; I enjoy being in the light'
MUMBAI:Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who's known for films like 'Gangs of Wasseypur', 'Raees', 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' and...
Exclusive! Akshita Sethi And Shital Borkar Bag Disney Hotstar’s Sabse Bada Rupaiya
MUMBAI : Tellychakkar is back with exclusive news from the world of OTT!Recently, TellyChakkar broke the news about...
Manisha Koirala would hike up hills for two hours to shoot 'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha...'
MUMBAI:Actress Manisha Koirala has shared anecdotes about shooting for the song 'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh' from the 1994...
EXCLUSIVE! Aaryan Singh roped in for Hotstar's upcoming web series Sabse Bada Rupaiya
MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting from the world of entertainment.We all know that a lot of...
Recent Stories
Nawaz: 'My fans love to see me playing dark characters; I enjoy being in the light'
Nawaz: 'My fans love to see me playing dark characters; I enjoy being in the light'
Latest Video