Nawaz recalls favourite 'Raman Raghav 2.0' scene: 'I was under-confident'

Counted among the most versatile actors of Bollywood, Nawazuddin Siddiqui. has entertained the audiences with his performances in movies like 'Gangs of Wasseypur', 'Sacred Games', 'Badlapur', and 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' to name a few. It was his role in 'Raman Raghav 2.0' that the actor considers as the most challenging.

MUMBAI: Counted among the most versatile actors of Bollywood, Nawazuddin Siddiqui. has entertained the audiences with his performances in movies like 'Gangs of Wasseypur', 'Sacred Games', 'Badlapur', and 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' to name a few. It was his role in 'Raman Raghav 2.0' that the actor considers as the most challenging.

Nawazzudin got under the character's skin leaving the audience spell bound. He earned tremendous praises for his acting as a notorious serial killer in 'Raman Raghav 2.0'.

Recently taking his social media, the actor reminisces his personal favourite shot from the movie Raman Raghav2.0 He shot in 104 fever. The actor later was even hospitalised.

He wrote: "'Thankyou for sharing this @bindaas.faiz as this is my personal favourite seen because I was having 104 Fever and I was too under confident while doing this."

Nawaz had garnered applause, accolades and acclaim at Cannes in the year 2016 for his brilliant performance in 'Raman Raghav 2.0".

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nawazuddin boasts of an interesting line-up of films which includes Tiku Weds Sheru, Noorani Chehra, and Adbhut, No Land's Man and Laxman Lopez amongst others.

Source:INS
 

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 08/15/2022 - 07:00

