Nawazuddin mentions Hrithik in Kangana's production 'Tiku Weds Sheru' promo

It's came as a surprise when actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui mentioned actor Hrithik Roshan's name during the promotion for 'Tiku Weds Sheru' produced by Kangana Ranaut.
Nawazuddin

For the unversed, Kangana and Hrithik were at loggerheads after the actress claimed of once having an affair with him. She even called him a "silly ex" in an interview.

For the unversed, Kangana and Hrithik were at loggerheads after the actress claimed of once having an affair with him. She even called him a "silly ex" in an interview.

Now, on Instagram, Nawazuddin shared a promo for the upcoming film. In the clip he is seen sitting on a sofa and introducing himself.

He says: "Hello doston, mera naam sheru hai and log mujhe pyaar se Sheru hi bulate hain. Main Bollywood main kaam karta hun. Chhoti moti filmo ka bada producer hun."

Nawazuddin then starts showing pictures of him with Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan.

Adding to it, he says: "Hrithik gaya hua tha isliye nahi hai."

The actor then gives a spin to his popular line from 'Gangs of Wasseypur 2' as he talks about his preferences for a suitable girl for marriage.

"Main aisi ladki dhund raha hu jo mera dhyaan rakhe lekin mujhse zyada mere bhai ka, baap ka, dada ka sabka dhyaan rakhe."

In a hilarious way, he says he has no bad habits and then asks for biodata of girls who are keen to marry him.

Captioning the clip, he wrote: "Sheru miya ki toh baat hi kuch alag hai! Most desirable bachelor aise hi thodi na kehta hai! Dekhiye inki rollercoaster journey of love, jald hi."

'Tiku Weds Sheru' also stars Avneet Kaur. It will release on Prime Video on June 23 (Friday).

