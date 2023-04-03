Nawazuddin Siddiqui-Aaliya Siddiqui, Karisma Kapoor-Sunjay Kapur, and more celebs who had ugly divorces

MUMBAI:Not just the grand weddings of Bollywood celebs, but their separation and divorces also make it to the headlines. While some celebs’ divorces are mutual and happen without any buzz, some couples do get into nasty fights and the divorce becomes quite ugly.



So, today, let’s look at the list of celebs who had ugly divorces...



Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Aaliya Siddiqui

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Aaliya Siddiqui are not yet divorced. But, in 2020, their divorce made it to the headlines and Aaliya accused Nawaz of multiple things. However, later she decided to give the marriage a second chance. Now, again the two are in the news because of the problems between them, and reportedly Aaliya is again planning to file for divorce.



Karisma Kapoor and Sunjay Kapoor

Karisma got married to Sunjay in 2003, but after 11 years, they decided to part ways. Their divorce had made it to the headlines as both had put many allegations against each other. The actress had also filed a dowry harassment case against Sunjay and his mother.



Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh

Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh got married in 1991 and in 2004 they got divorced. It wasn’t a smooth divorce and in an interview, Saif had opened up about it. He had said, “To have taunts, jeers, insults, and abuses thrown at your mother and sister all the time. I’ve gone through all of it. I want no confrontation with Amrita.” He had revealed that he was not allowed to meet his kids and even had to pay a huge alimony to her.



Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan

Currently, Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan are very good friends, but when they got married there were a lot of reports that they parted ways because of Hrithik’s alleged relationship with Barbara Mori. Some reports also claimed that Sussanne had asked for a huge amount in alimony.



