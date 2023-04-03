Nawazuddin Siddiqui-Aaliya Siddiqui, Karisma Kapoor-Sunjay Kapur, and more celebs who had ugly divorces

Not just the grand weddings of Bollywood celebs, but their separation and divorces also make it to the headlines. So, today, let’s look at the list of celebs who had ugly divorces...
MUMBAI:Not just the grand weddings of Bollywood celebs, but their separation and divorces also make it to the headlines. While some celebs’ divorces are mutual and happen without any buzz, some couples do get into nasty fights and the divorce becomes quite ugly.
 
Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Aaliya Siddiqui

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Aaliya Siddiqui are not yet divorced. But, in 2020, their divorce made it to the headlines and Aaliya accused Nawaz of multiple things. However, later she decided to give the marriage a second chance. Now, again the two are in the news because of the problems between them, and reportedly Aaliya is again planning to file for divorce.
 
Also Read: Aaliya Siddiqui accuses Nawazuddin of rape, 'stealing' her kids; files complaint


Karisma Kapoor and Sunjay Kapoor

image_7.png

Karisma got married to Sunjay in 2003, but after 11 years, they decided to part ways. Their divorce had made it to the headlines as both had put many allegations against each other. The actress had also filed a dowry harassment case against Sunjay and his mother.
 
Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh

image_8.png

Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh got married in 1991 and in 2004 they got divorced. It wasn’t a smooth divorce and in an interview, Saif had opened up about it. He had said, “To have taunts, jeers, insults, and abuses thrown at your mother and sister all the time. I’ve gone through all of it. I want no confrontation with Amrita.” He had revealed that he was not allowed to meet his kids and even had to pay a huge alimony to her.
 
Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan

image_9.png

Currently, Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan are very good friends, but when they got married there were a lot of reports that they parted ways because of Hrithik’s alleged relationship with Barbara Mori. Some reports also claimed that Sussanne had asked for a huge amount in alimony.
 
Also Read: Lawyer Rizwan Siddiqui says Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s house help in Dubai is being flown to India, hoping she unites with her family


 
For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

 

