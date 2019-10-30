×

Nawazuddin Siddiqui elated to receive the Golden Dragon Award at Cardiff International Film Festival

30 Oct 2019 02:10 PM

MUMBAI: Nawazuddin Siddiqui is a powerhouse of talent. He has acted in several films including Manto, Te3n, and Bajrangi Bhaijaan. The actor has earned critical appreciations for his amazing performance in his film projects, and now, he has achieved another milestone. He has received the Golden Dragon Award at Cardiff International Film Festival. 

The actor, who will be next seen in quirky comedy Motichoor Chakhnachoor, has been honoured with the prestigious award at the Cardiff International Film Festival for excellence in cinema in the global arena. The Gangs of Wasseypur actor was presented the award by counsel general of Wales, UK, Mick Antoniw, on Sunday at an event in Cardiff. 

An elated Nawaz tweeted, “Thank You Mr. Mick Antoniw, the Counsel General of Wales, UK & “Cardiff International Film Festival” for bestowing me with the prestigious Golden Dragon Award.” The actor has made a mark internationally with Netflix’s Sacred Games, Ritesh Batra’s Photograph and BBC UK’s McMafia. 

