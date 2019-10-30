Nawazuddin Siddiqui elated to receive the Golden Dragon Award at Cardiff International Film Festival

MUMBAI: Nawazuddin Siddiqui is a powerhouse of talent. He has acted in several films including Manto, Te3n, and Bajrangi Bhaijaan. The actor has earned critical appreciations for his amazing performance in his film projects, and now, he has achieved another milestone. He has received the Golden Dragon Award at Cardiff International Film Festival.
Congratulations #DameJudiDench on receiving the Lifetime Achievement award, Thank You Mr. @MickAntoniw1 the Counsel General of Wales,UK & "Cardiff International Film Festival" for bestowing me with the prestigious Golden Dragon Award. pic.twitter.com/lYGxpiKYPz— Nawazuddin Siddiqui (@Nawazuddin_S) October 29, 2019
Who plays Komolika better in Kasautii Zindaii Kii?
Add new comment