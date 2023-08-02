Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s lawyer gives the actor’s side of the story; says wife Aaliya never divorced her first husband

The Sacred Games mother Mehrunisa has now filed an FIR against Aaliya for alleged trespassing and even claimed that Aaliya is not married to Nawaz.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 02/08/2023 - 12:32
movie_image: 
Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s lawyer gives the actor’s side of the story; says wife Aaliya never divorced her first husband

MUMBAI: Bollywood Nawazuddin Siddiqui is one of the most talented actors we have in the industry. He has given us critically acclaimed performances in projects like Sacred Games, Gangs of Wasseypur, Badlapur among others. He has so far been in the news for his projects and impeccable performances but now the actor is in the news for a different reason.

Also Read-Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s estranged wife Aaliya Siddiqui is happy the actor has finally spoken

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife Aaliya has claimed that her husband and in-laws have subjected her to cruelty and filed a complaint against them. The Sacred Games mother Mehrunisa has now filed an FIR against Aaliya for alleged trespassing and even claimed that Aaliya is not married to Nawaz. 

Aaliya has recorded her statement with the Versova police station, alleging that the Badlapur actor and his family didn’t give her food, basic amenities or even access to the washroom. She then filed a counter case to Mehrunisa’s complaint under section 509, an insult to modesty and section 498A, husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty, through her lawyer Rizwan Siddiquee

Also Read-Nawazuddin Siddiqui: Initially accepted small roles for survival

Nawazuddin’s lawyer has now told the Sacred Games’ actor’s side of the story in a press meet in Delhi. He has said that Aaliya is still married to her first husband Vinay Bhargav and stated, “In 2001, Aaliya aka Anjali Kumari, an 8th class fail, married Vinay Bhargav. Then she came to Mumbai and became Anjana Pandey, then Anjana Anand in 2010. Then she became Zainab and converted to Islam. After that she married Nawazuddin and divorced him in 2011 with mutual consent. But when Nawazuddin’s career skyrocketed, she again came into his life as Aaliya. In 2020 she sent him a divorce notice which makes no sense as the two had already separated.” 

Nawazuddin’s lawyer has now stated that Aaliya made a fake birth certificate which is different in her passport and marksheet. The lawyer further added that Anjana married Rahul in 2008-2009 and the two stayed together in Goregaon, Mumbai. Her ambition to become famous made her form a gang which included her sister Archana Pandey. While she continued to pursue her dreams in Mumbai, her sister Archana married Vinay Bhargav. 

Nawazuddin and Aaliya tied the knot in 2011 and have two kids Yaani and Shora. The actor has now moved out of his Mumbai home and is currently staying in a hotel due to the on-going dispute. 

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.   

Credit- TOI

Nawazuddin Siddiqui Aaliya Siddiqui Sacred Games Heropanti 2 Bajrangi Bhaijaan Badlapur Gangs Of Wasseypur Munna Michael Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 02/08/2023 - 12:32

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Exclusive! Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 actress Niti Taylor opens up about her Valentine’s day plan, deets inside
MUMBAI: Niti Taylor is a very talented and beautiful actress who has been part of some amazing shows like Kaisi Yeh...
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2's Disha Parmar spends some time in self love, check it out…
MUMBAI:   Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has been one of the most loved TV shows. Viewers are loving the chemistry of the lead...
Spoiler Alert! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Pakhi encourages Vinu for Mumbai, Virat doesn’t want to move away from his family
MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of the Star Plus serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has a lot of drama in store for the...
Spoiler Alert! Imlie: Chini corners Atharva, Imlie looks for Chini
MUMBAI: Megha Chakraborty and Seerat kapoor aka Imlie and Chini respectively, are being loved by the audience for their...
Sexy! Hello Jee actress Mrinalini Tyagi is too hot to handle in these pictures
MUMBAI: Actress Mrinalini Tyagi has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with her amazing acting...
Recent Stories
Times when Prabhas and Kriti Sanon made it to the headlines for their rumoured relationships
Times when Prabhas and Kriti Sanon made it to the headlines for their rumoured relationships

Latest Video

Related Stories
Times when Prabhas and Kriti Sanon made it to the headlines for their rumoured relationships
Times when Prabhas and Kriti Sanon made it to the headlines for their rumoured relationships
Chori Chori Chupke Chupke producer Nazim Hassan Rizvi passes away
RIP !Chori Chori Chupke Chupke producer Nazim Hassan Rizvi passes away
Did Kartik Aaryan take a dig at Karan Johar?
Did Kartik Aaryan take a dig at Karan Johar?
Check out Abhishek Pathak and Shivaleeka Oberoi’s possible guests; Ajay Devgn, Tabu and more?
Check out Abhishek Pathak and Shivaleeka Oberoi’s possible guests; Ajay Devgn, Tabu and more?
From Varun Dhawan to Salman Khan here is the list of celeb who missed Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding
From Varun Dhawan to Salman Khan here is the list of celeb who missed Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal start a new trend; you may now not kiss but do Namaste to the brides
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal start a new trend; you may now not kiss but do Namaste to the bride