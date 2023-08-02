Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s lawyer gives the actor’s side of the story; says wife Aaliya never divorced her first husband

MUMBAI: Bollywood Nawazuddin Siddiqui is one of the most talented actors we have in the industry. He has given us critically acclaimed performances in projects like Sacred Games, Gangs of Wasseypur, Badlapur among others. He has so far been in the news for his projects and impeccable performances but now the actor is in the news for a different reason.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife Aaliya has claimed that her husband and in-laws have subjected her to cruelty and filed a complaint against them. The Sacred Games mother Mehrunisa has now filed an FIR against Aaliya for alleged trespassing and even claimed that Aaliya is not married to Nawaz.

Aaliya has recorded her statement with the Versova police station, alleging that the Badlapur actor and his family didn’t give her food, basic amenities or even access to the washroom. She then filed a counter case to Mehrunisa’s complaint under section 509, an insult to modesty and section 498A, husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty, through her lawyer Rizwan Siddiquee

Nawazuddin’s lawyer has now told the Sacred Games’ actor’s side of the story in a press meet in Delhi. He has said that Aaliya is still married to her first husband Vinay Bhargav and stated, “In 2001, Aaliya aka Anjali Kumari, an 8th class fail, married Vinay Bhargav. Then she came to Mumbai and became Anjana Pandey, then Anjana Anand in 2010. Then she became Zainab and converted to Islam. After that she married Nawazuddin and divorced him in 2011 with mutual consent. But when Nawazuddin’s career skyrocketed, she again came into his life as Aaliya. In 2020 she sent him a divorce notice which makes no sense as the two had already separated.”

Nawazuddin’s lawyer has now stated that Aaliya made a fake birth certificate which is different in her passport and marksheet. The lawyer further added that Anjana married Rahul in 2008-2009 and the two stayed together in Goregaon, Mumbai. Her ambition to become famous made her form a gang which included her sister Archana Pandey. While she continued to pursue her dreams in Mumbai, her sister Archana married Vinay Bhargav.

Nawazuddin and Aaliya tied the knot in 2011 and have two kids Yaani and Shora. The actor has now moved out of his Mumbai home and is currently staying in a hotel due to the on-going dispute.

