Nawazuddin tries his feet at dancing for 'Cocktail' from 'Jogira Sara Ra Ra'

MUMBAI: Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who has two films on the horizon for the release, 'Jogira Sara Ra Ra' and 'Afwaah', will be seen shaking his leg in the 'Cocktail' song from 'Jogira Sara Ra Ra'.

While the actor will be seen performing out-and-out commercial dance for the first time, he spoke about his experience of shooting for Cocktail.

Sharing the experience of trying his hands on dancing in the song, Nawazuddin told IANS: "'Cocktail' was really a surprise for me. For me, acting is much easier compared to dancing. When it comes to dancing. It's a nightmare for me. But I had a blast shooting for 'Cocktail'."

The actor further mentioned that it's his first "out and out commercial song" and that he was quite nervous before the shoot of the track.

He told IANS: "I remember being so nervous on the day we were supposed to start shooting, but gradually I started enjoying it. I am really glad the song came out well and I hope audiences will love it as much as we loved working on it. Now, I am more confident in doing dance numbers."

As he gears up for his two releases, Nawaz also has an interesting lineup of films which includes films like 'Haddi', 'Tiku Weds Sheru', and 'Adbhut'.

