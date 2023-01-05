Nawazuddin tries his feet at dancing for 'Cocktail' from 'Jogira Sara Ra Ra'

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who has two films on the horizon for the release, 'Jogira Sara Ra Ra' and 'Afwaah', will be seen shaking his leg in the 'Cocktail' song from 'Jogira Sara Ra Ra'.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 05/01/2023 - 07:50
movie_image: 
Nawazuddin

MUMBAI:  Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who has two films on the horizon for the release, 'Jogira Sara Ra Ra' and 'Afwaah', will be seen shaking his leg in the 'Cocktail' song from 'Jogira Sara Ra Ra'.

While the actor will be seen performing out-and-out commercial dance for the first time, he spoke about his experience of shooting for Cocktail.

Sharing the experience of trying his hands on dancing in the song, Nawazuddin told IANS: "'Cocktail' was really a surprise for me. For me, acting is much easier compared to dancing. When it comes to dancing. It's a nightmare for me. But I had a blast shooting for 'Cocktail'."

The actor further mentioned that it's his first "out and out commercial song" and that he was quite nervous before the shoot of the track.

He told IANS: "I remember being so nervous on the day we were supposed to start shooting, but gradually I started enjoying it. I am really glad the song came out well and I hope audiences will love it as much as we loved working on it. Now, I am more confident in doing dance numbers."

As he gears up for his two releases, Nawaz also has an interesting lineup of films which includes films like 'Haddi', 'Tiku Weds Sheru', and 'Adbhut'.

SOURCE : IANS

Nawazuddin Siddiqui Jogira Sara Ra Ra Afwaah Cocktail Haddi Tiku Weds Sheru Adbhut TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 05/01/2023 - 07:50

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive! Ayesha Singh reveals her parents were worried about her joining the industry, and THIS is how she dealt with it! Read for more!
MUMBAI :Ayesha Singh is a lawyer turned actress. She is best known for playing the lead female protagonist role of Sai...
Imlie: Shocking! Chini kidnaps Imlie’s daughter just like Imlie had done to Malini’s daughter Chini
MUMBAI :Imlie is one of the top shows and is always doing well with the ratings. The show took a huge turn post the...
Exciting! Upcoming movies and web series this week: Afwaah, Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo and more
MUMBAI :Last week, movies and web series like Ponniyin Selvan 2, Citadel, U Turn, and others were released. While PS 2...
Katha Ankahee:Aww! Viaan praises Katha’s food for the secret ingredient she added
MUMBAI:Sony TV’s new show ‘Katha Ankahee’ produced by Sphere Origin, is a remake of the Turkish serial “1001 Nights”....
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Big Truth! Sai gets irked and reveals the truth behind marrying Satya
MUMBAI :Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Katha Ankahee: Shocking! Viaan tries to win over Katha; Teji has some other plans
MUMBAI : Sony TV’s new show ‘Katha Ankahee’ produced by Sphere Origin, is a remake of the Turkish serial “1001 Nights...
Recent Stories
Afwaah, Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo and more
Exciting! Upcoming movies and web series this week: Afwaah, Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo and more
Latest Video
Related Stories
Afwaah, Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo and more
Exciting! Upcoming movies and web series this week: Afwaah, Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo and more
Ankit Siwach
Ankit Siwach: 'Kenda Hai Tu' is all about loving and forgiving
Charrul
'Anyone can't make everyone laugh': Charrul Malik on why comedy is serious business
Vinali Bhatnagar on social media trolling
Exclusive! Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress Vinali Bhatnagar on social media trolling, “Kuch toh log kahenge logo ka kaam hai kehna”
Farhad Samji
'Kisi Ka Bhai...' helmer Farhad Samji says commercial films are tough nuts to crack
Jimmy Shergill to play a grey character in crime thriller 'Aazam'
Jimmy Shergill to play a grey character in crime thriller 'Aazam'