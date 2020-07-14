Nawazuddn Siddiqui's estranged wife reveals their messy relationship; accused her brother in law of hitting her!

MUMBAI: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, an actor who is extensively known for his versatile performances, is now hitting the headlines for all things controversial. It all started after his estranged wife Aaliya Siddiqui opened a can of worms about their unclean separation. She not only alleged Nawaz of cheating on her but also propelled a streak of other accusations on him and his family. Now, in a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Aaliya revealed how Nawaz's brother used to hit and abuse her and that the actor never stood up in support of her. She alleged the actor's brothers of having zero respect for women in the family.

"There are two or three brothers of Nawaz who are absolutely mental. They don't have any brains and the environment they have grown up in, they have become like this. There's no respect given to women in the family. They beat up the women in their house whenever they want to," said Aaliya. She added, "His brother Aayaz hits his own wife and others' wives as well. He had wanted to beat me up. He slapped me once. There was something very big that happened with respect to my daughter and I had spoken against it. I have never spoken about it before and I will talk about it later. Just because I opposed them, he slapped me."

Aaliya also claimed how Nawaz never came forth to support her. "He was a few floors above us. But his problem is Nawaz has always supported wrong things. When it happened to me, or his niece Sasha Siddiqui, he has always supported people who have done wrong things. So many women have left the brothers and the household for this reason," continued the actor's estranged wife.

credits:spotboye