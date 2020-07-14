NBA player Reggie Miller remembers Sushant SIngh Rajput as he watched DIl Bechara title song.

MUMBAI : A few days after Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise, the trailer of his last film Dil Bechara was released. Days later, the title track of Dil Bechara featuring the late actor was out and got fans emotional. While fans continue to mourn over SSR’s sudden and untimely demise, in the actor’s last dance number he is spotted grooving to the song wearing NBA star Reggie Miller’s jersey and performing some of his cool moves. Now, NBA star Reggie Miller reacts to late Sushant Singh Rajput performing his moves in the Dil Bechara title track.(via Spotboye)

On film Dil Bechara’s unofficial Instagram page, a video shared features the tweet posted by famous basketball player Reggie Miller on Sushant’s performance in the Dil Bechara title track. Taking to his Twitter handle, Reggie Miller re-tweeted a news story and reacted to the title track. He tweeted, “His memory and these moves will live on, Gone But Not Forgotten...”

Since many fans of Sushant Singh Rajput tagged Reggie Miller after the title track of Dil Bechara gained immense popularity, Reggie Miller spoke about the performance of the late actor. In his last dance number, as Sushant re-enacts some of Miller’s cool moves, the NBA player mentioned that the late actor’s memory and the moves will live on. Reggie Miller also quoted that Sushant Singh Rajput is gone but not forgotten.

credits:spotboye

