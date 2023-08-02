Neena Gupta on her chemistry with Anupam Kher in Shiv Shastri Balboa, “When you are not in the shoot competing with him...” – Exclusive

MUMBAI :Neena Gupta and Anupam Kher were last seen together in the movie Uunchai. They have also worked together in the play Mera Woh Matlab Nahi Tha, and now the veteran actors are gearing up for the release of Shiv Shastri Balboa which will hit the big screens on 10th February 2023.

TellyChakkar recently interacted with Neena Gupta and spoke to her about the movie, experience of working with Kher, and more.

In the trailer, your chemistry with Anupam Kher grabs everyone’s attention. So, how was your experience of working with him?

When you have your co-actor who you are comfortable with and when you are not in the shoot competing with him like ‘you have done this, now see what I will do’; so when you are buddies, you know each other and you want each other to do better, then obviously things are going to come out very well.

A bench scene in the trailer reminds us of your play Mera Woh Matlab Nahi Tha.

Yes, you are so right, that’s very observant of you. We even clicked pictures there.

Further Neena Gupta spoke about Shiv Shastri Balboa

This film has everything, there’s spice of life, robbery, booze is there and even a hot air balloon is there. So, watch our film on 10th February.

Directed by Ajayan Venugopalan, Shiv Shastri Balboa also stars Sharib Hashmi and Nargis Fakhri in the pivotal roles. The movie revolves around two people who rediscover themselves in their old age.

