Neena Gupta on her chemistry with Anupam Kher in Shiv Shastri Balboa, “When you are not in the shoot competing with him...” – Exclusive

Neena Gupta and Anupam Kher will next be seen in Shiv Shastri Balboa which will hit the big screens on 10th February 2023. TellyChakkar recently interacted with Neena Gupta and spoke to her about the movie, experience of working with Kher, and more.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 02/08/2023 - 14:44
movie_image: 
Neena Gupta on her chemistry with Anupam Kher in Shiv Shastri Balboa, “When you are not in the shoot competing with him...” – Ex

MUMBAI :Neena Gupta and Anupam Kher were last seen together in the movie Uunchai. They have also worked together in the play Mera Woh Matlab Nahi Tha, and now the veteran actors are gearing up for the release of Shiv Shastri Balboa which will hit the big screens on 10th February 2023.

TellyChakkar recently interacted with Neena Gupta and spoke to her about the movie, experience of working with Kher, and more.

In the trailer, your chemistry with Anupam Kher grabs everyone’s attention. So, how was your experience of working with him?

When you have your co-actor who you are comfortable with and when you are not in the shoot competing with him like ‘you have done this, now see what I will do’; so when you are buddies, you know each other and you want each other to do better, then obviously things are going to come out very well.

Also Read:  Nargis Fakhri says, “I am looking to explore a variety of different roles” – Exclusive

A bench scene in the trailer reminds us of your play Mera Woh Matlab Nahi Tha.

Yes, you are so right, that’s very observant of you. We even clicked pictures there.

Also Read: Shiv Shastri Balboa actress Neena Gupta on unconventional parenting, “I will do my parenting the way I am” – Exclusive

Further Neena Gupta spoke about Shiv Shastri Balboa

This film has everything, there’s spice of life, robbery, booze is there and even a hot air balloon is there. So, watch our film on 10th February.

Directed by Ajayan Venugopalan, Shiv Shastri Balboa also stars Sharib Hashmi and Nargis Fakhri in the pivotal roles. The movie revolves around two people who rediscover themselves in their old age.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.
    

 

Neena Gupta Anupam Kher Shiv Shastri Balboa Uunchai Mera Woh Matlab Nahi Tha Sharib Hashmi Nargis Fakhri Ajayan Venugopalan Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 02/08/2023 - 14:44

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Ashnoor Kaur reveals why she can't feel single as the Valentines Week begins
MUMBAI: Ashnoor Kaur is one of the most popular actors on the small screen. The diva started her small screen journey...
Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2’s Sara aka Alefia Kapadia drops her post-leap look, check out
MUMBAI :Tellychakkar is back with another story from your favorite show Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2. Nakuul Mehta and Disha...
Neena Gupta on her chemistry with Anupam Kher in Shiv Shastri Balboa, “When you are not in the shoot competing with him...” – Exclusive
MUMBAI :Neena Gupta and Anupam Kher were last seen together in the movie Uunchai. They have also worked together in the...
Not Dimple, but Kumud Mishra was first choice for 'Pathaan' JOCR head
MUMBAI: Director Siddharth Anand, who is basking in the success of his recent Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 'Pathaan',...
Nazim Rizvi's 'Chori Chori, Chupke Chupke' exposed Bollywood's mafia links (Ld)
MUMBAI: Controversial film producer Nazim Hassan Rizvi - whose hit film "Chori Chori, Chupke Chupke" (2001) blew the...
Recent Stories
Neena Gupta on her chemistry with Anupam Kher in Shiv Shastri Balboa, “When you are not in the shoot competing with him...” – Ex
Neena Gupta on her chemistry with Anupam Kher in Shiv Shastri Balboa, “When you are not in the shoot competing with him...” – Exclusive

Latest Video

Related Stories
Not Dimple, but Kumud Mishra was first choice for 'Pathaan' JOCR head
Not Dimple, but Kumud Mishra was first choice for 'Pathaan' JOCR head
Nazim Rizvi's 'Chori Chori, Chupke Chupke' exposed Bollywood's mafia links (Ld)
Nazim Rizvi's 'Chori Chori, Chupke Chupke' exposed Bollywood's mafia links (Ld)
Sid-Kiara dance to 'Raatan Lambiyan' amid alcohol jetsprays, exotic flowers
Sid-Kiara dance to 'Raatan Lambiyan' amid alcohol jetsprays, exotic flowers
Times when Prabhas and Kriti Sanon made it to the headlines for their rumoured relationships
Times when Prabhas and Kriti Sanon made it to the headlines for their rumoured relationships
Chori Chori Chupke Chupke producer Nazim Hassan Rizvi passes away
RIP !Chori Chori Chupke Chupke producer Nazim Hassan Rizvi passes away
Did Kartik Aaryan take a dig at Karan Johar?
Did Kartik Aaryan take a dig at Karan Johar?