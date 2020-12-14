Neena Gupta on her idea of perfect date

MUMBAI: Actress Neena Gupta says her version of a perfect date is one where she can eat and drink anything she likes.

"(My idea of a perfect date is) That someone will take me to a very beautiful place for a candle light dinner and we could talk about many things. I should be able to order what I want to eat or drink. That's my ideal perfect date!" Neena said.

The actress also opened up about generation gap, saying she believes that a beginning has to be made by both parties.

"Today's parents have been brought up a certain way and it's not very easy to change their mindset. But I think time has come when you have to try and talk to them. You might not succeed but the beginning has to be made," she said.

The actress will be seen having a conversation about dating in Bumble's web show "Dating These Days". The show will also see stars such as Sanya Malhotra, Kirti Kulhari, Sumukhi Suresh, Sushant Divgikar, and Maanvi Gagroo opening up about various barriers and challenges around dating.

