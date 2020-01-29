News

Neena Gupta requests Google to 'reduce' her age

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
29 Jan 2020 03:43 PM

MUMBAI: Veteran actress Neena Gupta flaunted her new hairstyle and then requested Google to "reduce" her age online.

Neena, 60, who is gearing up for the release of her next "Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan", took to Twitter on Wednesday morning to share a photograph of her new haircut. In the image, Neena is seen sporting a sleek bob with gold highlights.

Giving a funny caption to the image, Neena wrote: "Google walo ab toh meri umar kam karke likh do (Google atleast now reduce my age)! Thank you @kantamotwani for the haircut."

"Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan" is a follow-up of Ayushmann Khurrana's 2017 hit "Shubh Mangal Saavdhan". The film casts Ayushmann and Jitendra as gay lovers. It also stars Gajraj Rao.

The film is scheduled to release on February 21.

