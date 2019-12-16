Neena Gupta’s role deleted from Sooryavashi; this is what she wants to tell Rohit Shetty

MUMBAI: Veteran Hindi cinema actress Neena Gupta is no longer a part of Rohit Shetty’s upcoming film Sooryavanshi.

The actress stepped out of the film as her character is not being fully etched out the way it was planned. The makers realized after a few weeks of shooting that her character did not fit the story.

'The film director shot a few weeks with Neena Gupta. He later realized that the character is basically not making a place according to the story,' sources said.

The story of the film revolves around the characters of Akshay Kumar, who plays a brave police officer, and Katrina Kaif, who plays the role of Akshay’s wife.

When Neena came to know that her part wouldn’t be etched out as well as they had hoped, she understood the dilemma and bowed out of the film.

Sooryavanshi is a movie based on the cop universe and also features Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh in a pivotal special appearance.

When Neena Gupta was asked about this sudden exit, the actress said that to fill this a gap that’s happened Rohit will have to take her as the lead heroine in his next movie.

Neena has taken this decision very sportingly and has moved on to her next project.