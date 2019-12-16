News

Neena Gupta’s role deleted from Sooryavashi; this is what she wants to tell Rohit Shetty

Farhan Khan's picture
By Farhan Khan
16 Dec 2019 08:08 PM

MUMBAI: Veteran Hindi cinema actress Neena Gupta is no longer a part of Rohit Shetty’s upcoming film Sooryavanshi.

The actress stepped out of the film as her character is not being fully etched out the way it was planned. The makers realized after a few weeks of shooting that her character did not fit the story.

'The film director shot a few weeks with Neena Gupta. He later realized that the character is basically not making a place according to the story,' sources said.

The story of the film revolves around the characters of Akshay Kumar, who plays a brave police officer, and Katrina Kaif, who plays the role of Akshay’s wife.

When Neena came to know that her part wouldn’t be etched out as well as they had hoped, she understood the dilemma and bowed out of the film.

Sooryavanshi is a movie based on the cop universe and also features Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh in a pivotal special appearance.

When Neena Gupta was asked about this sudden exit, the actress said that to fill this a gap that’s happened Rohit will have to take her as the lead heroine in his next movie.

Neena has taken this decision very sportingly and has moved on to her next project. 

Tags > Neena Gupta, Sooryavashi, Rohit Shetty, Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Recent Video
16 Dec 2019 07:42 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Kaima secrets REVEALED ft. Amrapali Gupta I Sehban Azim I Reem Shaikh I Whose most likely to
Kaima secrets REVEALED ft. Amrapali Gupta I... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
16 Dec 2019 07:13 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Siddharth Shukla RETURNS to BB 13 I House members target each other during nominations
Siddharth Shukla RETURNS to BB 13 I House members... | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Gautam Rode
Gautam Rode
Jay Soni
Jay Soni
Rishi Bhutani
Rishi Bhutani
Alia Bhatt
Alia Bhatt
Ravi Dubey
Ravi Dubey
Poonam Joshi
Poonam Joshi
Shakti Arora
Shakti Arora
Vanni Sharma
Vanni Sharma
Hunar Hali
Hunar Hali
Karan Grover
Karan Grover

past seven days