Neena Gupta sports sneakers with neon green outfit

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
22 Sep 2019 11:15 AM

MUMBAI: Veteran actress Neena Gupta ditched heels and flowing gown for a gala. Instead, she picked a neon cold shoulder outfit with a pair of sneakers, and won hearts of netizens.

Posting Neena's photo on Instagram on Wednesday night, her daughter Masaba, a designer, captioned it: "Mujhe gown nahin chahiye or heels ka shauk toh hai hi nahin" - Neenaji for the IIFA Awards this evening in a custom @houseofmasaba neon cold shoulder with some sneakers she found... by @birdhichand.

The actress also shared a photo of her in the chic outfit and captioned it: "Laut ke buddhu ghar ko aaye @houseofmasaba: @birdhichand."

Netizens left comments like, "hottie, soo pretty ma'am, simply....... SEXY", for the "Badhaai Ho" actress.

IANS

Tags > Neena Gupta, Masaba, IIFA Awards,

