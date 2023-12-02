Neetu Kapoor and Rohit Shetty arrive at Sidharth and Kiara’s reception

MUMBAI: Bollywood’s new power couple – Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani tied the knot on the 7th of February at Suryagarh, Jaisalmer.

The wedding was attended by close friends and family. Shahid Kapoor and Karan Johar were the few guests from the industry who had attended the wedding.

Post the wedding, the couple had a family party at the actor’s house in Delhi, and they returned to Mumbai yesterday.

A wedding reception has been organised at St. Regis Hotel in Mumbai. Many Bollywood celebs are expected to attend the wedding reception, and it is surely going to be a star-studded night.

As we had reported earlier, Anupam Kher, Vidya Balan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Abhishek Bachchan, and Ishan Khattar are just some of the celebrities who graced the reception.

Neetu Kapoor and Rohit Shetty have just arrived for the reception, and Alia was seen bringing her mother-in-law.

Kiara and Sidharth met on the sets of Shershaah, and although there were reports that they were in a relationship, the couple never spoke about it. But their public appearances together began to confirm that they are in a relationship.

The actors looked gorgeous at their wedding where Kiara was seen wearing a gown, whereas Sidharth was seen wearing a suit. Both of them looked lovely, as a couple who are madly in love.

Fans aren’t able to keep calm and are showering lots of love on the couple and are calling them one of the most iconic couples in Bollywood.

The reception is going to be a star-studded one and many biggies will be coming for the reception.

Well, there is no doubt that Sidharth and Kiara are one of the most loved and powerful couples of Bollywood today.

TellyChakkar wishes the Bollywood couple a Happy Married life!

