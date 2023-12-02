Neetu Kapoor and Rohit Shetty arrive at Sidharth and Kiara’s reception

Neetu Kapoor and Rohit Shetty arrive at Sidarth and Kiara’s reception. SidKiara got married on the 7th of February, and today the couple has held a reception at Mumbai where all the celebrities will come and bestow them with good wishes.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Sun, 02/12/2023 - 23:45
movie_image: 
Neetu Kapoor and Rohit Shetty arrive at Sidarth and Kiara’s reception

MUMBAI: Bollywood’s new power couple – Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani tied the knot on the 7th of February at Suryagarh, Jaisalmer.

The wedding was attended by close friends and family. Shahid Kapoor and Karan Johar were the few guests from the industry who had attended the wedding.

Post the wedding, the couple had a family party at the actor’s house in Delhi, and they returned to Mumbai yesterday.

A wedding reception has been organised at St. Regis Hotel in Mumbai. Many Bollywood celebs are expected to attend the wedding reception, and it is surely going to be a star-studded night.

Also read (Here is the guest list for Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding reception in Mumbai)

As we had reported earlier, Anupam Kher, Vidya Balan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Abhishek Bachchan, and Ishan Khattar are just some of the celebrities who graced the reception.

Neetu Kapoor and Rohit Shetty have just arrived for the reception, and Alia was seen bringing her mother-in-law.

Kiara and Sidharth met on the sets of Shershaah, and although there were reports that they were in a relationship, the couple never spoke about it. But their public appearances together began to confirm that they are in a relationship.

The actors looked gorgeous at their wedding where Kiara was seen wearing a gown, whereas Sidharth was seen wearing a suit. Both of them looked lovely, as a couple who are madly in love.

Fans aren’t able to keep calm and are showering lots of love on the couple and are calling them one of the most iconic couples in Bollywood.

The reception is going to be a star-studded one and many biggies will be coming for the reception.

Well, there is no doubt that Sidharth and Kiara are one of the most loved and powerful couples of Bollywood today.

TellyChakkar wishes the Bollywood couple a Happy Married life!

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar

Also read - (Kajol has a hilarious reply for trolls asking how she got 'fair')

Sidharth Malhotra KIARA ADVANI WEDDING SIDHARTH MALHOTRA AND KIARA ADVANI WEDDING Karan Johar BOLLYWOOD WEDDING BOLLYWOOD SHAADI BOLLYWOOD MARRIAGE Bollywood News Bollywood movies ott news OTT MOVIES BOLLYWOOD TREND Digital News South Movies SOUTH MOVIE NEWS TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Sun, 02/12/2023 - 23:45

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! “Sumbul wasn’t a deserving contestant to win the show; Abdu was favoured a lot and not treated like a contestant; I see Priyanka and Archana in the top two, if Shiv and MC Stan make it there, the finale is not worth my time” - VJ
MUMBAI : VJ Andy is a popular personality on television who rose to fame with his stint in Bigg Boss Season 7.He was...
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani wedding: Ritesh Deshmukh, Genelia Deshmukh and Ramesh Taurani arrives at Sid Kiara Wedding bash
MUMBAI: No doubt Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani is one of the most loved couple we have in Bollywood industry  ...
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani Wedding: Vicky Kaushal, Ayushman Khurana, Tahira Kashyap, Anees Bazmee and others arrives for the wedding bash
MUMBAI: The current buzz of the town is the wedding ceremony of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, no doubt the fans...
Kiara Advani’s godfather Salman Khan wouldn’t be able to attend her reception as he is busy shooting for the finale of Bigg Boss
MUMBAI : Right now Social media is going all out in showering love and blessings on Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani...
Vivek Oberoi, Rashi Khanna, Raj and DK, and others arrive at Sid-Kiara’s wedding bash
MUMBAI: Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding reception is grabbing a lot of attention all over social media. We...
Recent Stories
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani wedding: Ritesh Deshmukh, Genelia Deshmukh and Ramesh Taurani arrives at Sid Kiara Wedding ba
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani wedding: Ritesh Deshmukh, Genelia Deshmukh and Ramesh Taurani arrives at Sid Kiara Wedding bash

Latest Video

Related Stories
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani wedding: Ritesh Deshmukh, Genelia Deshmukh and Ramesh Taurani arrives at Sid Kiara Wedding ba
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani wedding: Ritesh Deshmukh, Genelia Deshmukh and Ramesh Taurani arrives at Sid Kiara Wedding bash
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani Wedding: Vicky Kaushal, Ayushman Khurana, Tahira Kashyap, Anees Bazmee and others arrives for
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani Wedding: Vicky Kaushal, Ayushman Khurana, Tahira Kashyap, Anees Bazmee and others arrives for the wedding bash
Kiara Advani’s godfather Salman Khan wouldn’t be able to attend her reception as he is busy shooting for the finale of Bigg Boss
Kiara Advani’s godfather Salman Khan wouldn’t be able to attend her reception as he is busy shooting for the finale of Bigg Boss
Vivek Oberoi, Rashi Khanna, Raj and DK, and others arrives at ad Sid Kiara wedding bash
Vivek Oberoi, Rashi Khanna, Raj and DK, and others arrive at Sid-Kiara’s wedding bash
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani wedding reception: Bhushan Kumar won’t be attending the reception for THIS reason
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani wedding reception: Bhushan Kumar won’t be attending the reception for THIS reason
Siddharth- Kiara Wedding Reception: Anushka Ranjan Kapoor- Aditya Seal, Directors Shakun Batra, and Milap Zaveri, and Kiara’s co
Sidharth-Kiara Wedding Reception: Akansha Ranjan Kapoor-Aditya Seal, Directors Shakun Batra, Milap Zaveri and Kiara’s co-star Gurfateh Pirzada grace the reception!