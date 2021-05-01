Neetu Kapoor shares glimpse of Rishi Kapoor's prayer meet

MUMBAI: On the occasion of 1st death anniversary of husband Rishi Kapoor, wife Neetu Kapoor drops glimpse of prayer meet

On the date of 30 April 2020 Bollywood has lost one of the finest Gems superstar Rishi Kapoor, who had made his immense contribution in the acting industry with his amazing skill sets, over the time we have seen the actor defining his versatility in different movies

Today on the occasion of his first death anniversary the fans all over social media are remembering the late Actor Rishi Kapoor, also, the family members of the late actor remembered him Hindu prayer meet.

Actress Neetu Kapoor took to her Instagram story and dropped a small glimpse of the prayer meeting of the late actor Rishi Kapoor.

(ALSO READ: Life will go on, says Neetu Kapoor as she shares a post remembering late Rishi Kapoor )

Have a look

Earlier today actor's wife Neetu Kapoor shade post remembering Rishi Kapoor.

Daughter Ridhima Kapoor too remembers her father late Rishi Kapoor sharing the post on her social media handle.

This is how the entire Kapoor family remembers the late actor Rishi Kapoor.

Rishi Kapoor died on 30th April 2020 after battling cancer for 2 years.

The actor has contributed around 50 years to Bollywood and Indeed it is a great loss to Bollywood, the actor is been missed till today.

For more news from the world of Bollywood television and digital stay tuned to Tellychakkar.

(ALSO READ : Life will go on, says Neetu Kapoor as she shares a post remembering late Rishi Kapoor )

