Neetu Kapoor shares a picture of Rishi Kapoor; her caption will make you cry

MUMBAI: Rishi Kapoor’s demise has left his family and fans heartbroken. The veteran actor passed away on April 30 after fighting a 2-year-long battle against cancer. The actor was admitted to the hospital where he succumbed to leukemia. He is survived by wife Neetu Kapoor, son Ranbir Kapoor, and daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. As India continues to mourn his loss, his wife Neetu shared a picture of the actor with a heartbreaking caption.

She took to Insta for the first time after Rishiji's last rites and shared a picture of a smiling Rishi Kapoor. In the snap, the actor is seen holding a glass of drink. Writing a heartbreaking caption alongside, Neetu wrote, 'End of our story'.

The duo got married in 1980 and on January 22, 2020, they had completed 40 years of togetherness. The couple had starred in a lot of movies during their career and have also given super hot evergreen songs to remember. Their comeback film as a couple, Do Dooni Chaar, was a super-duper hit.

Have a look.

