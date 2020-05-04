News

Neetu Kapoor thanks doctors for taking care of Rishi Kapoor

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
04 May 2020 05:23 PM

MUMBAI: Rishi Kapoor's wife Neetu Kapoor expressed gratitude to the medical staff of Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital for taking good care of the late actor during his stay at the hospital.

Rishi Kapoor died on April 30 after battling leukemia.

Thanking the doctors, Neetu on Monday took to Instagram and wrote: "As a family we have a deep sense of loss.. when we sit together and look back at the past few months what we also feel is immense gratitude - gratitude towards the doctors at HN reliance hospital!

"The whole team of doctors, brothers and nurses headed by Dr Tarang Gianchandani treated my husband like he was their own - they advised us like we were their own.. and for all that and more I thank them from the bottom of my heart."

Along with the post, she shared a black and white photograph of the late actor.

Tags Neetu Kapoor Rishi Kapoor Dr Tarang Gianchandani Kabhie Kabhie Amar Akbar Anthony Jab Tak Hai Jaan Zinda Dil TellyChakkar

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow
Anupama on Star Plus

Shows to look forward post the lockdown!

more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow

Kapoor family and friends bid final farewell to...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

Who looks dapper in a suit?

Shaheer Sheikh
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Parth Samthaan looks best in:

Parth Samthaan
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here