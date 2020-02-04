News

Neetu Kapoor welcomes Armaan Jain's bride Anissa into family

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
04 Feb 2020 07:51 PM

Veteran actress Neetu Kapoor has lovingly welcomed Armaan Jain's newly-wedded wife Anissa Malhotra into their family.

Neetu, Armaan's aunt-in-law, took to Instagram to welcome Anissa to the family. She posted two photographs of the couple along with a video of Anissa from her sangeet ceremony, which took place on Sunday.

In the clip, Anissa can be seen dancing.

Neetu captioned her post: "Welcome to the family, Anissa Malhotra. Love and blessings."

Armaan and Anissa's wedding saw a galaxy of stars gracing the event. Joining them were Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Karan Johar, Tara Sutaria, Ananya Panday and Arjun Kapoor among many others.

Armaan is the son of Rima Jain, who is actors Rishi and Randhir Kapoor's sister. Armaan and Anissa got engaged last year.

Tags > Neetu Kapoor, Armaan Jain's bride, Anissa, family, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Recent Video
04 Feb 2020 07:08 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Sikander aka Mohit Malik DECODES his bond with Kullfi aka Aakriti Sharma
Sikander aka Mohit Malik DECODES his bond with... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
04 Feb 2020 06:54 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Sanjay Gagnani and Poonam Preet SPILL all their first I Woh Pehli Baar - Episode 5
Sanjay Gagnani and Poonam Preet SPILL all their... | watch it
more videos Click Here

poll

Who carries the artwork outfit better?

Hina Khan, Sriti Jha
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the headscarf better?

Who carries the headscarf better?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here