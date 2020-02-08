News

Neetu shares her 'lifelong friendship' in new picture

MUMBAI: Veteran actress Neetu Kapoor has shared an old photograph of herself along with her actor husband Rishi Kapoor and tagged it as "lifelong friendship".

Neetu took to Instagram on Friday night and shared a black and white photograph of herself along with Rishi from their younger days.

She captioned the image: "Lifelong relationship Friendship."

The image shows, the star couple smiling at the camera as the actress wraps her arms around Rishi.

The image currently has 53.1 K likes on the photo-sharing website.

The couple have worked together in films like "Khel Khel Mein", "Rafoo Chakkar", "Kabhie Kabhie", "Amar Akbar Anthony", "Duniya Meri Jeb Mein", "Zehreela Insaan", "Zinda Dil", "Doosara Aadmi", "Anjane Mein" and "Jhoota Kahin Ka".

Neetu and Rishi got married in 1980.

After their marriage, the two have co-starred in films like "Love Aaj Kal", "Do Dooni Chaar" and "Besharam".

