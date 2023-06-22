Neeyat trailer! Vidya Balan looks promising in this ‘who done it’ murder mystery

MUMBAI: Upcoming movie of Vidya Balan titled Neeyat has been the talk of the town from quite some time, the movie which has some amazing bunch of talented people like Ram Kapoor, Rahul Bose, Mita Vasishth, Neeraj Kabi, Shahana Goswami, Amrita Puri, Dipannita Sharma, Shashank Arora, Prajakta Koli, Danish Razvi is directed by Anu Menon

Today finally the trailer of the movie is out and definitely it has all the elements which are required for an intense murder mystery with the concept of who done it.

About the trailer

Talking about the trailer it begins with a get-together where there is a family reunion party, but what happens in the party shocks everyone, there is a murder in the party and the other people other are the suspects and then comes detective played by the actress Vidya Balan who is now incharge to solve this murder mystery. Indeed the actress Vidya Balan is looking completely different from what we have seen her in previous movies and we look forward to see what the makers have to offer with this who done it thriller.

Expectation from the movie

Talking about the actress Vidya Balan, she never fails to deliver some great performances and the same can be expected from this movie, also there is huge cast of Ram Kapoor, Rahul Bose, Mita Vasishth, Neeraj Kabi, Shahana Goswami, Amrita Puri, Dipannita Sharma, Shashank Arora, Prajakta Koli, Danish Razvi, which have grabbed our attention and it will be a treat to watch each one of them performing on big screen as this is the who done it thriller so we look forward to see how the thrill and suspense will unfold, the crafting of the thrill is beautifully done in the trailer itself and we look forward to see the same in the movie also the music and the BGM is looking very interesting and it will definitely enhance our movie viewing experience, so we look forward to it.

Coming from Abundantia Entertainment and Amazon Prime Video, the movie is all set to hit the big screens on 7th July. No doubt the trailer has all the elements which are required for an engaging murder mystery and we look forward to see what the team has to offer with the movie.

