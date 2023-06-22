Neeyat trailer! Vidya Balan looks promising in this ‘who done it’ murder mystery

The trailer of one of the much talked about movie Neeyat which has Vidya Balan in the leading role is finally out and here is what the trailer speaks about the movie
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Thu, 06/22/2023 - 18:28
movie_image: 
Vidya Balan

MUMBAI:   Upcoming movie of Vidya Balan titled Neeyat has been the talk of the town from quite some time, the movie which has some amazing bunch of talented people like Ram Kapoor, Rahul Bose, Mita Vasishth, Neeraj Kabi, Shahana Goswami, Amrita Puri, Dipannita Sharma, Shashank Arora, Prajakta Koli, Danish Razvi is directed by Anu Menon

Today finally the trailer of the movie is out and definitely it has all the elements which are required for an intense murder mystery with the concept of who done it.

About the trailer

Talking about the trailer it begins with a get-together where there is a family reunion party, but what happens in the party shocks everyone, there is a murder in the party and the other people other are the suspects and then comes detective played by the actress Vidya Balan who is now incharge to solve this murder mystery. Indeed the actress Vidya Balan is looking completely different from what we have seen her in previous movies and we look forward to see what the makers have to offer with this who done it thriller.

ALSO READ – Must Read! Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan may need to record their statements in the bribery case against Sameer Wankhede

Expectation from the movie

Talking about the actress Vidya Balan, she never fails to deliver some great performances and the same can be expected from this movie, also there is huge cast of Ram Kapoor, Rahul Bose, Mita Vasishth, Neeraj Kabi, Shahana Goswami, Amrita Puri, Dipannita Sharma, Shashank Arora, Prajakta Koli, Danish Razvi, which have grabbed our attention and it will be a treat to watch each one of them performing on big screen as this is the who done it thriller so we look forward to see how the thrill and suspense will unfold, the crafting of the thrill is beautifully done in the trailer itself and we look forward to see the same in the movie also the music and the BGM is looking very interesting and it will definitely enhance our movie viewing experience, so we look forward to it.

Coming from Abundantia Entertainment and Amazon Prime Video, the movie is all set to hit the big screens on 7th July. No doubt the trailer has all the elements which are required for an engaging murder mystery and we look forward to see what the team has to offer with the movie.

What are your views on the movie Neeyat and how did you like the trailer, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

ALSO READ Aww! This cute reaction of actress Kiara Advani wins our hearts as paps asked about by Sidharth Malhotra

 

NEEYAT Vidya Balan Ram Kapoor Rahul Bose MITA VASISHTH Neeraj Kabi Shahana Goswami Amrita Puri Dipannita Sharma Shashank Arora Prajakta Koli DANISH RAZVI Abundantia Entertainment Amazon Prime Video Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Showbizz news B town updates South new South Actors OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Thu, 06/22/2023 - 18:28

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive! Child Artist Arshit Jain roped in for Rajan Shahi’s new show starring Mohit Malik!
MUMBAI:  TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.Star Plus is currently...
Exclusive! Yatin Karyekar and Ujwala Jog roped in for Rajan Shahi’s new show starring Mohit Malik!
MUMBAI:   TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.Star Plus is currently...
With 'Adipurush' suffering, 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' gets more runs in theatres
MUMBAI:  After Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan-starrer 'Adipurush' has dipped at the box-office, animated film '...
'Adipurush' makers change Bajrang's 'tere baap ka' line to 'tere Lanka ka'
MUMBAI: The Prabhas and Kriti Sanon-starrer 'Adipurush' has stirred controversy over dialogues, which has been termed...
Bigg Boss OTT Season 2: Shocking! Bigg Boss calls Akansha Puri fake and warns her that there is no place for fakeness in the house
MUMBAI:   Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 began to stream three days back on the Jio Cinemas at 9: 00 pm and since day one, a...
Kya Baat Hai! Ahead of him stepping into the lead role, fans go over in a frenzy over Shakti Arora joining Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein!
MUMBAI:With its emotional twists, intense character relationships, and powerful performances, "Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar...
Recent Stories
Adipurush
With 'Adipurush' suffering, 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' gets more runs in theatres
Latest Video
Related Stories
Adipurush
With 'Adipurush' suffering, 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' gets more runs in theatres
Adipurush
'Adipurush' makers change Bajrang's 'tere baap ka' line to 'tere Lanka ka'
Adipurush
Shocking! “Free mein bhi ticket mile to nahi jaunga” netizens reacts as the ticket price of Adipurush gets slashed
Must Read! “Why Kartik Aryan requires a remix song in his every movies” netizens reacts as there are reports of Pasoori getting
Must Read! “Why Kartik Aryan requires a remix song in his every movies” netizens reacts as there are reports of Pasoori getting recreated in Satyaprem Ki Katha
Aryan Khan
Must Read! Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan may need to record their statements in the bribery case against Sameer Wankhede
Ibrahim Ali Khan
Must Read! Rumored couple Ibrahim Ali Khan and Palak Tiwari gets love from the netizen, they are saying ‘made for each other’