News

Neha Dhupia super excited about Emmy nomination for 'Lust Stories'

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
21 Sep 2019 06:02 PM

MUMBAI: : The Netflix anthology movie "Lust Stories" has been nominated in the Best TV Movie category at the International Emmys 2019 and actress Neha Dhupia says she is super excited.

"I am super excited! I can't thank Karan Johar enough for making me a part of it," said Neha Dhupia, who played a character named Rekha in the segment directed by Karan Johar in the anthology film having four short stories. The Johar segment starred Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani.

The anthology is the collaboration of four directors Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Akhtar, Dibakar Banerjee and Karan Johar and has been immensely popular among the digital audience, ever since it dropped in June 2018.

Among the other nominations from India, Radhika Apte has been nominated in the Best Actress category for "Lust Stories", the Netflix series "Sacred Games" has been nominated for Best Drama, and Amazon Prime's "The Remix" has been nominated in the Best Reality TV segment.

(SOURCE : IANS)

Tags > Netflix anthology, movie, Karan Johar, Lust Stories, Sacred Games, Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Akhtar, Dibakar Banerjee, Neha Dhupia, TV Movie category, Emmys 2019,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Recent Video
20 Sep 2019 06:20 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Mallika Dua reveals about her one-sided love story, who is she stalking these days, and more
Mallika Dua reveals about her one-sided love... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
20 Sep 2019 06:12 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Tik Tokers Awez Darbar and Nagma Mirajkar's upcoming project
Tik Tokers Awez Darbar and Nagma Mirajkar's... | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Anupriya Kapoor
Anupriya Kapoor
Dhruv Bhandari
Dhruv Bhandari
Esha Gupta
Esha Gupta
Anil Kapoor
Anil Kapoor
Shekhar Suman
Shekhar Suman
Roshni Chopra
Roshni Chopra
Angad Hasija
Angad Hasija
Rashmi Desai
Rashmi Desai
Kushal Tandon
Kushal Tandon
Jacqueline Fernandez
Jacqueline Fernandez

past seven days